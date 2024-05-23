Varun Gandhi campaigns for mother Maneka Gandhi in Sultanpur, calls her ‘mother of Sultanpur’

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, May 23

BJP leader Varun Gandhi has taken to the campaign trail for the first time on behalf of his mother, Maneka Gandhi, who is contesting from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency. During a rally, Varun Gandhi made a heartfelt appeal to the voters, emphasising the deep bond between his mother and the people of Sultanpur.

“There is only one constituency in the country where its people do not call its MP as ‘Sansad’ but ‘Maa’,” Varun Gandhi said. “I am here not just to gather support for my mother but the mother of Sultanpur.”

Elections are being held in 543 constituencies across the country. In many places, experienced and charismatic people are contesting the elections, but there is only one constituency where the MP is not called an MP, nor is the minister called a minister; people in the entire region call “Amma” (Mother). A mother possesses the power equal to that of the Almighty. Even if the whole world does not support you, a mother will never leave your side. I have come to gather support not only for my mother but for the mother of Sultanpur”, he added.

Varun stated that the definition of a mother is that she is the power that protects everyone, does not discriminate, helps in times of difficulty, and continuously holds love in her heart for everyone.

Maneka Gandhi, a seasoned politician and a prominent BJP figure, is seeking to secure the Sultanpur seat with the backing of her son’s campaign efforts.

Varun’s statement reflects the emotional and personal connection the Gandhi family aims to establish with the electorate, highlighting Maneka Gandhi’s dedication and service to the people of Sultanpur. The campaign underscores the significance of family ties and grassroots support in the electoral landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

While campaigning for Maneka, Varun Gandhi made a significant claim mentioning Amethi and Rae Bareli-the traditional seat of Gandhi family, saying that and said Sultanpur also witnessed prosperity and development like Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Varun also circulated his personal mobile phone number to the crowd requesting them to call him if they face any problem.

“I am giving you my phone number. Please note it down. I am giving you a protective shield. Those who have Mother (Maneka Gandhi)’s number have an even bigger protective shield”, Gandhi said adding that anyone here who ever faces any problem should not feel alone.

Varun, who failed to get the BJP ticket from Pilibhit this time said, “I have one request: do not call me in the evening. Understand that many people will happily call me. We are here not as leaders but as a son. This has been our workplace not just now but since we were born. We are all family. We love this land. We want everyone to prosper. That’s our wish.”

