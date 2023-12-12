Verdict on ‘expected lines’, Kashmir Valley calm

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 11

Silence descended over Kashmir on Monday as the much-anticipated Supreme Court decision on Article 370 unfolded on “expected lines”.

The Kashmir valley remained calm as the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of Article 370 abrogation.

Celebrations erupt in Jammu region Celebrations broke out in Jammu soon after the SC verdict. Workers of the Dogra Front were seen distributing sweets among pedestrians in Jammu city.

"I didn't watch the court proceedings because I didn't expect a different decision from the Supreme Court given the current political scenario in the country,” said a senior politician of the PDP.

Lamenting the decision, Srinagar resident Zahid Hussain said, “Our fate was sealed on August 5, 2019.”

The Valley saw no protests against the verdict while businesses and offices functioned normally. Despite heightened security measures, no restrictions were put on civilian movement across the Valley, and mobile Internet services operated normally.

Notably, authorities had increased the presence of bulletproof bunker vehicles at sensitive locations and enhanced CCTV surveillance to thwart any potential untoward incidents. District police heads had also received directives to take preventive and punitive actions against any individual or group that might disrupt the law and order situation in the Valley.

