Verdict on Jan 11 in POCSO case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

New Delhi, November 25
A Delhi court will pass its order on January 11 on whether to accept the Delhi Police’s closure report in a sexual harassment complaint filed by a minor wrestler against former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor, who was scheduled to pass the order on Friday, adjourned the matter, saying the order was not ready.
In an in-chamber proceedings held on August 1, the minor wrestler had told the court she was satisfied with Delhi Police’s investigation in the case and was not opposed to the closure report.
