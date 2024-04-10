Verify Chandrasekhar’s affidavit: EC to CBDT after Congress complaint

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to verify if there is any mismatch in the affidavit details submitted by Union Minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat Rajeev Chandrasekhar, official sources said.

The action by the Election Commission came after the Congress had flagged the poll panel, pointing out at a mismatch in actual and declared assets in the affidavit filed by Chandrasekhar, who is in the fray against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. According to rules, any mismatch and falsification of affidavit is dealt with under Section 125 A of the Representation of the People Act 1951, sources said.

As per the law, concealing any information in nomination papers or affidavit is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with a fine, or both.

The ECI’s directive to the CBDT came after the Congress had filed a complaint claiming that the Union Minister had misrepresented information about assets and income streams.

A controversy broke out after Chandrasekhar’s poll affidavit showed his taxable income for 2021-22 as just Rs 680. The Union Minister’s poll affidavit also showed his taxable income for the year 2022-23 as Rs 5,59,200. He has also stated that he has non-agricultural land in Koramangala, Bengaluru and an Indian Scout motorcycle.

Tharoor has declared assets of Rs 55 crore.

