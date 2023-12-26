Vessel was targeted by drone, say initial findings

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 25

A preliminary analysis of the attack and debris found on the commercial vessel MV Chem Pluto points towards a drone attack. However, further forensic and technical analysis will be required to establish the type and amount of explosive used.

The Navy said a joint probe by Indian agencies, including Navy and Coast Guard, had started after the completion of the analysis by the Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Team. Amid claims and denials by the US and Iran about the source of the drone attack on the vessel, carrying crude from Saudi Arabia to Mangalore, India will make its views known after the joint investigation.

Firms divert ships Top firms have diverted ships passing via Red Sea

17,000 ships (12-15% of global trade), cross the sea/year

Houthis have been targeting ships in Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the entrance to Red Sea

MV Chem Pluto, Israel-affiliated but Japanese-owned chemical tanker, arrived on Monday off Mumbai port in the afternoon escorted by ICGS Vikram. The cargo of the ship will be transferred to another ship. The Pentagon has claimed Iran had fired a drone strike on the tanker off the Porbandar coast. The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, dubbed the claims “completely baseless”.

The US has announced a multi-nation ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian Alliance’ in the Red Sea to counter attacks on Israel-affiliated ships. The strike on MV Chem Pluto was the first recorded attack on a ship in the Indian Ocean. The Houthis have been targeting ships in the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the entrance to the Red Sea, which connects to the Suez Canal.