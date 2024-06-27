New Delhi, June 26
Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the AIIMS here late on Wednesday night, sources said.
"He is stable and under observation," a source said.
The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister has been admitted in the old private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and is learnt to being treated by doctors from the Department of Urology.
However, there was no immediate clarity on his ailment.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody
The probe agency formally arrested Kejriwal on Wednesday aft...
Sam Pitroda reappointed Indian Overseas Congress chairman
Pitroda had resigned from the position in May amid controver...
3 suspected JeM terrorists killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda
Huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including two M4 carbi...
Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
"He is stable and under observation," a source said
Day after revolt, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Working Committee reposes faith in Sukhbir Singh Badal
The committee also asks ‘detractors’ not to play into the ha...