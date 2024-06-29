Veteran Congress leader D Srinivas passes away at 76

Hyderabad, June 29
Former Andhra Pradesh (undivided) Congress president D Srinivas died here on Saturday, his son and Nizamabad MP D Arvind said. He was 76.
Srinivas had been unwell for the past few days, family sources said.
He was the PCC president during the 2004 and 2009 Assembly and general elections. He was also a minister in former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy's cabinet.
He left Congress and became a BRS Rajya Sabha Member from 2016 to 2022 and later rejoined the grand old party.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana ministers, and senior leaders of the Congress party expressed condolences over his demise.
