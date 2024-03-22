Veteran journalist Zafar Agha dies at 70 in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, March 22

National Herald editor-in-chief Zafar Agha died following a brief illness at a south Delhi hospital early on Friday. He was 70.

Agha, who began his career as a journalist with Link Magazine in 1979, is survived by his son Moonis.

He died at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj.

In his 45-year career, he also worked with The Patriot, Business and Political Observer, India Today, ETV and Inquilab Daily. His final stint as a journalist was with the National Herald group, first as editor of Urdu daily Qaumi Awaz and then as editor-in-chief of National Herald.

Agha also served as member and then officiating chairperson of The National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions till 2017.

He studied at Allahabad Yadgar Hussaini Inter-College. He did his masters in English from Allahabad University.

The veteran journalist’s burial will be held at the Hauz Rani graveyard this evening.