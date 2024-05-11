Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla assumes charge as Chief of Personnel

New Delhi, May 10
Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla today assumed charge as the Chief of Personnel of the Navy.
Commissioned in the Navy on January 1, 1989, Vice Admiral Bhalla held a number of specialist and operational appointments in his career both at sea and onshore.
After completing his specialisation course in communication and electronic warfare, he served as a specialist on board several frontline warships. He commanded INS Nishank, INS Taragiri and INS Beas. He was also the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF).
Vice Admiral Bhalla was the officer in ‘tactical command’ for the prestigious President’s Fleet Review (PFR-22) and during the sea phase of the Navy’s flagship multinational exercise MILAN-22. He has held important staff appointments at Naval Headquarters and also held a diplomatic assignment overseas.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal till June 1, can’t sign files
Opposing relief in SC, ED cites Amritpal’s plea for release