Vice Admiral Bhalla is Chief of Personnel of the Indian Navy

Ajay
New Delhi, May 10
Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, on Friday, assumed charge as the Chief of Personnel (CoP) of the Indian Navy.
He was commissioned in the Indian Navy on January 1, 1989. In a career spanning 35 years, Vice Admiral Bhalla has held a number of specialist and operational appointments, both at the sea and on shore. After completing his specialisation course in communication and electronic warfare, he served as a specialist on board several frontline warships, including commanding INS Nishank, INS Taragiri and INS Beas.
Vice Admiral Bhalla was Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.
He was the officer in ‘tactical command’ for the prestigious President’s Fleet Review (PFR – 22) and during the sea phase of Indian Navy’s flagship multinational exercise MILAN – 22, that witnessed an unprecedented participation from a number of friendly foreign countries.
Vice Admiral Bhalla has held important staff appointments at the Naval Headquarters and a diplomatic assignment overseas. Prior to assuming charge as the COP, he was the Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command and oversaw operations such as Operation Sankalp – to tackle piracy.
He holds degrees in MPhil in Defence and Strategic Studies, Masters in International Security and Strategic Studies from the King’s College in London and MSc in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University. As recognition for his distinguished service, he has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva and Nao Sena Medal, and Commendations by the Chief of the Naval Staff and the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief.
