 Vice Admiral Bhalla is Chief of Personnel of the Indian Navy : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Vice Admiral Bhalla is Chief of Personnel of the Indian Navy

Vice Admiral Bhalla is Chief of Personnel of the Indian Navy

As recognition for his distinguished service, he is awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva and Nao Sena Medal

Vice Admiral Bhalla is Chief of Personnel of the Indian Navy

Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla



Tribune News Service

Ajay

New Delhi, May 10 

Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, on Friday, assumed charge as the Chief of Personnel (CoP) of the Indian Navy.

He was commissioned in the Indian Navy on January 1, 1989. In a career spanning 35 years, Vice Admiral Bhalla has held a number of specialist and operational appointments, both at the sea and on shore. After completing his specialisation course in communication and electronic warfare, he served as a specialist on board several frontline warships, including commanding INS Nishank, INS Taragiri and INS Beas.

Vice Admiral Bhalla was Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.

He was the officer in ‘tactical command’ for the prestigious President’s Fleet Review (PFR – 22) and during the sea phase of Indian Navy’s flagship multinational exercise MILAN – 22, that witnessed an unprecedented participation from a number of friendly foreign countries.

Vice Admiral Bhalla has held important staff appointments at the Naval Headquarters and a diplomatic assignment overseas. Prior to assuming charge as the COP, he was the Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command and oversaw operations such as Operation Sankalp – to tackle piracy.

He holds degrees in MPhil in Defence and Strategic Studies, Masters in International Security and Strategic Studies from the King’s College in London and MSc in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University. As recognition for his distinguished service, he has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva and Nao Sena Medal, and Commendations by the Chief of the Naval Staff and the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Navy


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Plane with 200 Indians sent back from Jamaica

2
Delhi

Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

3
Sports

World wrestling body suspends Bajrang Punia; SAI approves his training stint abroad but wrestler cancels trip

4
Business

Air India Express cabin crew call off strike; airline to reinstate 25 terminated crew members

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh moves Punjab and Haryana High Court for temporary release to file Lok Sabha nominations

6
India

Elected members of municipality can't be removed at whims and fancies of civil servants or politicians: Supreme Court

7
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal gets 21 days interim bail till June 1 in Delhi excise policy case

8
India

Nijjar killing case: India says Canada has not shared any specific evidence or information yet

9
Chandigarh

2 dead, 4 hurt as car driver goes on rampage in Kharar

10
Punjab

CBI deems investigation unfeasible in decades-old ‘encounter killings’

Don't Miss

View All
IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1

Arvind Kejriwal gets 21 days interim bail till June 1 in Delhi excise policy case

SC had, earlier, said it didn’t want Kejriwal to discharge h...

Pakistan, Russian connections detected in Ahmedabad school bomb threat case

Pakistan, Russian connections detected in Ahmedabad school bomb threat case

The threatening emails received a day before the May 7 Lok S...

India should respect Pak as it has atom bomb, says Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar

BJP's Lok Sabha campaign 'faltering', dredging up old videos: Aiyar on Pakiatan's 'atom bomb' comments

In the video, Aiyar is saying that India should give respect...

Karnataka sex scandal: Twist in case as woman claims was forced to file false case

Karnataka sex scandal: Twist in case as woman claims was forced to file false case

Victims threatened with prostitution by SIT, claims Kumarasw...

28,200 mobiles suspected of being used in cyber fraud blocked

28,200 mobiles suspected of being used in cyber fraud blocked

Department of Telecom has ordered immediate re-verification ...


Cities

View All

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump again

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump again

With 2 more in poll fray, candidate count reaches six for Amritsar seat

2 Independents, Congress’s Zira file papers from Khadoor Sahib

Gurbani live-streaming from Golden Temple now on Apple devices: SGPC head

SGPC member, SAD leaders join AAP in CM’s presence

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

BJP chief Nadda holds roadshow in Panchkula; says INDIA alliance parties seeped in corruption

BJP chief Nadda holds roadshow in Panchkula; says INDIA alliance parties seeped in corruption

Akali Dal defector Hardeep Singh joins AAP, boost for Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon to submit nomination papers today, hold roadshow

Samajwadi Party to back Congress candidate Manish Tewari in Chandigarh

Independent candidates always lost their security deposits in Chandigarh

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1

Arvind Kejriwal gets 21 days interim bail till June 1 in Delhi excise policy case

BJP protests against Pitroda’s remark, seeks Congress’s apology

AAP takes out bike rally in East Delhi

SC orders stay on tree felling in ridge near Delhi University

Congress devises strategic plan to mobilise young voters

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Candidates of four parties to file papers today

Leaders of various parties join BJP in presence of former Gujarat CM

Youth dies in road accident

Man booked under NDPS Act

INDIA VOTES 2024: 300 skip first poll rehearsal, put on notice in Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

INDIA VOTES 2024: 300 skip first poll rehearsal, put on notice in Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s entry heats up contest in Ludhiana

Lok Sabha poll: Five file nominations on Day 3

Bhagwant Mann holds mega roadshow in support of Ashok Parashar Pappi in Jagraon

Ravneet Singh Bittu to file papers today, Ranjit Dhillon on May 13

Patiala: Locomotive Works athlete qualifies for Paris Olympics

Patiala: Locomotive Works athlete qualifies for Paris Olympics

Police DAV Public School celebrates Mother’s Day

Residents demand release of funds for house construction