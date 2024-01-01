Vice Admiral Srinivas is Southern Naval Command chief

Kochi, December 31
Vice Admiral V Srinivas took charge as the 30th Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC) of the Southern Naval Command in a ceremonial parade at the naval base here on Sunday.
He succeeded Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, who retired after a distinguished four-decade career in the Navy. Both Vice Admiral Srinivas and his predecessor paid homage at the Venduruthy War memorial, laying floral wreaths in a solemn ceremony honouring those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.
