Vice Admiral Srinivas is Southern Naval Command chief

PTI

Kochi, December 31

Vice Admiral V Srinivas took charge as the 30th Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC) of the Southern Naval Command in a ceremonial parade at the naval base here on Sunday.

He succeeded Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, who retired after a distinguished four-decade career in the Navy. Both Vice Admiral Srinivas and his predecessor paid homage at the Venduruthy War memorial, laying floral wreaths in a solemn ceremony honouring those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.