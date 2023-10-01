Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti takes charge as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff

PTI
New Delhi, October 1
Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti on Sunday assumed charge as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff.
He succeeds Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru, who retired after more than 38 years of illustrious service, officials said.
Vice Admiral Sobti was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1988, and is a navigation and direction specialist.
VAdm Tarun Sobti, assumed charge as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff #01Oct 23.— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) October 1, 2023
He was Commissioned into #IndianNavy on 01 Jul 88 & is a Navigation & Direction Specialist. He held the crucial appointment of DG Project Seabird prior taking over as DCNS.https://t.co/vBzXdXMq6W pic.twitter.com/aKe27IekJ8
In his career spanning over 35 years, he has held a variety of command and staff appointments -- both ashore and afloat. The flag officer has commanded INS Nishank, a missile boat, INS Kora, a missile corvette, and guided missile destroyer INS Kolkata.
In his staff tenures, he served in the directorate of staff requirements and directorate of personnel, and as the naval attache at the Indian embassy in Moscow.
On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral in 2019, he was appointed as the deputy commandant and chief instructor at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and subsequently as the flag officer commanding of the Eastern Fleet.
On elevation to the rank of Vice Admiral in 2021, he took over as director general of 'Project Seabird' under which India is developing the Karwar naval base.
The flag officer was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2020 and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UK: Glasgow gurdwara condemns 'disorderly behaviour' of stopping Indian envoy from attending event
Says the gurdwara is open to people from all communities and...
Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar
EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...
Cocaine worth Rs 300 crore seized in J-K's Ramban, two Punjab residents arrested
Arrested smugglers identified as Sarabjeet Singh of Jhalandh...
Pro-China Opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz wins Maldives presidency
PM Modi congratulates Mohamed Muizzu
Asian Games: India win gold in men’s trap team event, women claim silver
Kynan Chenai (122) and Zoravar Sandhu (120) qualify for the ...