Vice-Chancellors, academicians write open letter slamming Rahul Gandhi's comments on selection process

The letter came after Congress leader alleged that selection process to V-C’s post was biased

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. AICC/PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

As many as 181 academicians, including Vice-Chancellors and former V-Cs, have written an open letter slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments on the selection process of university heads.

“It has come to our notice from tweet and open sources of Shri Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leader, that appointment of Vice-Chancellors is made solely on the basis of affiliation with some organisation rather than on the basis of merit and qualification thereby questioning the merit of the process through which the Vice-Chancellors are appointed. We categorically and unequivocally discard such claims,” the letter said.

The V-Cs’ letter came after the Congress leader's comments alleging that the selection process to these posts was biased.

“The process by which Vice-Chancellors are selected is characterised by stringent, transparent rigorous procedure grounded on values of meritocracy, scholarly distinction and integrity. The selection has been completely based on academic and administrative prowess and with a vision to take Universities ahead,” the letter said.

 

The VCs’ and academic leaders in the letter stated, “The array of academic disciplines and professional experiences represented amongst us stands as evidence of the unbiased and inclusive nature of the selection procedure. It reflects our dedication to cultivating an atmosphere that values and promotes diversity, encourages independent thinking, and supports scholastic achievement.”

 

“We encourage productive discourse and active participation from all relevant stakeholders, as we collaboratively strive to define the trajectory of Higher education in our country. We strongly urge all individuals involved to exercise discernment in distinguishing fact from fiction, to abstain from spreading unfounded rumours, and to participate in dialogue that is well-informed, constructive, and supportive of our shared goal of creating a dynamic and inclusive educational environment,” they urged.

 

The letter further stated that the universities in India have undergone significant transition as evident in ascent in global rankings, prominent accreditations, world-class research and innovations, curriculum facelift narrowing the industry academia gap and higher placement prospects reaffirming their commitment to academic quality and societal relevance.

“With utmost conviction, the Vice-Chancellors of prestigious universities nationwide and

academic leaders, address and refute the baseless allegations that have recently been

circulated concerning the selection process. In view of the fact that Shri Rahul Gandhi has resorted to falsehood and has defamed the Office of the Vice-Chancellors at large with the intent to derive the political mileage out of it. It is, therefore, earnestly prayed that appropriate action be taken against him forthwith in accordance with law,” the academicians demanded.

Reacting to the letter, Congress leader Manickam Tagore posted on X, “Regarding the first signatory, Vinay Pathak, under CBI probe for extortion, and the second signatory, Bhagwati Prakash Sharma, with strong RSS ties, raise serious questions. Their qualifications is their RSS affiliations. @RahulGandhi's statement is 100% true. #RSSVCs.”

