Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar compares PM Modi with Mahatma Gandhi, stokes controversy

New Delhi, November 28

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stoked a controversy as he compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mahatma Gandhi while speaking at a function in Mumbai on Monday, receiving sharp criticism from the Congress.

Dhankar described Gandhi as the 'mahapurush' of the last century and Modi as the 'yugpurush' of this century.

"I want to tell you one thing. The mahapurush (great man) of the last century was Mahatma Gandhi. Narendra Modi is the yugpurush (man of the era) of this century," he said, while addressing an event commemorating the birth anniversary celebrations of Jain mystic and philosopher, Shrimad Rajchandra.

मैं आपको एक बात कहना चाहूंगा, पिछली शताब्दी के महापुरुष महात्मा गांधी थे, इस शताब्दी के युगपुरुष नरेंद्र मोदी हैं!



महात्मा गांधी ने सत्य और अहिंसा से हमें अंग्रेजों की गुलामी से छुटकारा दिलाया, भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी ने देश को प्रगति के उस रास्ते पर डाल… pic.twitter.com/mBP7zxIs0C — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) November 27, 2023

Congress MP Manickam Tagore criticised the Vice President for his comments, in a post on X, saying, "He has crossed all limits of sycophancy."

"If you compare (Modi) with Mahatma, it's shameful, Sir. We all know there is a limit to sycophancy; now you have crossed that limit, and to be in your chair and position and to be a sycophant does not add value, Sir. With respect," the Congress MP wrote while tagging a clip of Dhankhar's speech.

If you compare with Mahatma it's shameful Sir, we all know there is a limit to sycophancy now you have crossed that limit, and to be in your chair & position and to be a sycophant does not add value Sir. With respect @VPIndia https://t.co/CumvQwNbGN — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) November 27, 2023

