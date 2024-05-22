Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Iran today

New Delhi, May 21
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Iran on Wednesday to attend an official ceremony to pay condolences on the death of Iran President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian officials in a helicopter crash on May 19.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have conveyed their condolences on the demise of Raisi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the embassy of Iran here on Tuesday to convey India’s condolences on the loss. A one-day state mourning is being observed across India on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Raisi.
