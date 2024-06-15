Vice-President to inaugurate Prerna Sthal tomorrow

New Delhi, June 14
Days after the iconic Mahatma Gandhi statue along with 13 sculptures of BR Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji among others, were shifted to a newly created garden within the Parliament complex called Prerna Sthal, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate it on June 16 in the presence of Om Birla, the Speaker in the outgoing 17th Lok Sabha.
The Congress slammed the move, saying “the whole idea of this relocation is to ensure that the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Ambedkar are not in a prominent place right in front of Parliament House where MPs could conduct peaceful protests”.
