 Hat-trick in states guarantee of hat-trick in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi after BJP's big win in Assembly elections : The Tribune India

  • India
  Hat-trick in states guarantee of hat-trick in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi after BJP's big win in Assembly elections

‘Results serve lesson to Congress and opposition’s INDIA bloc that mere collecting some dynasts on dais may make for a good photograph but cannot win people’s confidence’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP national president J.P. Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during celebrations after party's victory in elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, on Sunday, December 3, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, December 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed BJP’s big win in the assembly polls as a victory for his government’s agenda of self-reliant India, asserting that its hat-trick in the states is a guarantee of its hat-trick of Lok Sabha poll wins in 2024.

“The results show popular support for our battle against corruption,” he told a crowd of cheering supporters at the BJP headquarters here, adding that they have served a lesson to the Congress and the opposition’s INDIA bloc that mere collecting some dynasts on dais may make for a good photograph but cannot win people’s confidence.

Voters have delivered a warning to these parties involved in corruption to mend their ways or people will finish them off, he said.

No one should come in between the Centre’s development and people, or the masses will remove them, Modi said in a stinging attack on opposition parties.

Some people are already saying our hat-trick in the states is a guarantee of hat-trick in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, he said.

He told opposition parties to not support those working against the country’s interests at a time when development is taking place at a fast pace.

Addressing a big gathering of BJP members, including many Union ministers, Modi said these results will ensure the world’s belief in India and infuse more confidence into global investors for the country.

It shows that people are increasingly supporting our agenda for a developed India, he said.

The world is watching that people are voting for a stable government which enjoys a strong majority, he said.

People can distinguish between selfish politics and the politics of national interest, Modi said, asserting that they have realised that a strong BJP leads to the development of the country and every family.

He reiterated that women, youth, the poor and farmers are the four biggest castes and their empowerment will lead to the country’s empowerment.

Noting that most members of Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes belong to these categories, he said they have endorsed policies and roadmap presented by the BJP.

Every farmer, young voter and the poor and deprived are saying that they have won, Modi said, adding that the youth looking for a better future and every citizen wanting a developed India by 2047 is feeling successful following the poll results.

“I want to tell you with full honesty that your dream is my resolve,” he said, noting how the country’s infrastructure is undergoing a transformation while its economy remains the fastest growing in the world.

20:05 03 Dec
Negative forces will now work hard to come together: PM Modi

Negative forces will now work hard to come together, we need to fight them while maintaining people's trust: PM Narendra Modi to BJP workers.
19:55 03 Dec
Fulfilling dreams of countrymen my firm resolve: Modi

Fulfilling your dreams, my countrymen, is my firm resolve: PM Narendra Modi. 
19:55 03 Dec
PM makes a request to Congress and allies

My humble request to Congress and its allies, don't indulge in politics that empowers anti-national forces: PM Narendra Modi. 
19:54 03 Dec
Mend your ways or...: PM Modi to opposition parties

Mend your ways or people will throw you out: PM Narendra Modi to opposition parties.
19:53 03 Dec
PM Modi takes dig at INDIA bloc

Coming together on stage can yield good photo opportunities and media headlines, but cannot win peoples' trust: PM Modi on INDIA bloc.
19:52 03 Dec
PM Modi: Those abusing investigating agencies have been rejected

Those abusing investigating agencies have been rejected; these victories are a warning to the 'ghamandiya' alliance: PM Narendra Modi.
19:50 03 Dec
'BJP governments ensure benefits reach the rightful beneficiaries'

BJP governments not only make policies but also ensure that they reach the rightful beneficiaries: PM Narendra Modi. 
19:45 03 Dec
Voters do not believe talks in thin air, says Prime Minister

Voters do not believe talks in thin air, false promises and support concrete roadmap for development and good governance: PM Narendra Modi. 
19:45 03 Dec
'People of India vote for a strong and stable government'

Entire world is witnessing that the people of India vote for a strong and stable government: PM Narendra Modi. 
19:44 03 Dec
PM Modi says these results will echo across the world

These results will echo across the world and assure investors globally about India's development potential: PM Narendra Modi. 
19:43 03 Dec
Want to specifically thank people of Telangana: PM Modi

I want to specifically thank people of Telangana; BJP will leave no stone unturned in working for them: PM Narendra Modi.
19:37 03 Dec
Dissatisfied youths ousted govts in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana

Dissatisfaction among youths over paper leak and recruitment scams led to ouster of governments  in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana: PM Modi.
19:35 03 Dec
'Youths of this country want only development'

Youths of this country want only development, whoever has worked against their interests have been ousted: PM Narendra Modi.
19:34 03 Dec
'All promises made to women will be fulfilled 100 per cent'

I want to assure women that all promises made to them will be fulfilled 100 per cent; this is Modi's guarantee: PM Narendra Modi.
19:33 03 Dec
'Women believe only BJP can provide guarantee for their security'

Women believe only BJP can provide guarantee for their security, safety and dignity: PM Narendra Modi. 
19:32 03 Dec
Want to thank the women, whosoever they support can't be harmed by anyone: PM

I want to thank the women, whosoever they support can't be harmed by anyone: PM Narendra Modi at BJP's victory celebrations. 
19:30 03 Dec
'Every backward feeling victorious in BJP's win'

Every first-time voter, every backward feeling victorious in BJP's win as they want to see developed India: PM Narendra Modi. 
19:29 03 Dec
Every poor feels that he has won, says PM Modi

People from these four castes have displayed enthusiasm towards BJP; every poor feels that he has won: PM Narendra Modi.
19:28 03 Dec
For me, there are only four caste - women, youth, farmers and poor: Modi

For me, there are only four caste - women, youth, farmers and poor whose empowerment can strengthen the country: PM Narendra Modi. 
19:27 03 Dec
'People tried to divide the country on caste lines'

People tried to divide the country on caste lines during the elections, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 
19:26 03 Dec
Thank Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh: PM Modi

Thank Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh for showering love on BJP; in Telangana too BJP has got support: PM Narendra Modi. 

