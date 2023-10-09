 Video of burning man surfaces in Manipur, linked to women paraded naked: Govt : The Tribune India

  • Video of burning man surfaces in Manipur, linked to women paraded naked: Govt

DGP Rajiv Singh has recommended that the matter be handed over to the CBI

Women hold a candlelight vigil to remember those who lost their lives in the Manipur violence, in Imphal. ANI File



PTI

Imphal/Churachandpur, October 9

A video purportedly showing a man being burnt in Manipur has gone viral, attracting condemnation from a tribal organisation on Monday, with the government recommending a CBI probe into the matter stating that it is linked to the incident in which two women were paraded naked.

The video of the burning man was shot on May 4, the same day when two women were paraded naked by a mob, the footage of which sparked nationwide outrage after it surfaced in July. The ethnic strife in Manipur began on May 3.

The seven-second video shared by several users on social media platforms on Sunday showed a man, apparently dead, dressed in a black T-shirt and camouflage trousers being burnt, while voices in a local language and gunshots can be heard in the background.

 “We have verified the incident and found out that it had happened on May 4. The body has been identified and it is now in a hospital. It is linked to the incident of two women being paraded naked," Security Advisor Kuldeep Singh said.

The deceased is a resident of a village in Kangpokpi district, he said without disclosing where the incident occurred.

Director General of Police Rajiv Singh has recommended that the matter be handed over to the CBI which is investigating a number of cases of violence in the northeastern state, the security advisor said.

The central agency is also probing into the incident of the women being paraded naked.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a Churachandpur-based conglomerate of recognised tribes in Manipur, on Monday condemned the “shocking and barbaric incident “.

 “The selective application of justice further reinforces our demand for a separate administration. The ITLF reiterates its call for a separate administration,” the tribal body said in a statement.

The Kuki-Zo community people have been demanding a separate administration for the tribe. Ten tribal MLAs belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi group in Manipur have urged the Centre to create a separate administration for their community in the wake of the violent clashes between the Meiteis and tribals. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has rejected the demand.

Speaking on the operations to recover looted weapons, the security advisor said "We searched several places in districts like Churachandpur, Imphal East and West, Kakching and Thoubal. Eleven sophisticated weapons and 20 rounds of ammunition, 2 kg of gunpowder, one HE grenade and empty magazines were recovered.” The operations will continue till all looted weapons are recovered, he said.

More than 180 people were killed since the violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

 

