Video: Stones, iron rods found placed on Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat rail track in Bhilwara, sabotage suspected

Chandigarh, October 2
A video is going viral on social media claiming a conspiracy to overturn the Vande Bharat train in Bhilwara, Rajasthan.
It is being said that to derail the train, stones and iron rods were placed on the track in such a way that the train running at high speed would crash.
This could have been disastrous !!— Saurabh • A Railfan 🇮🇳 (@trains_of_india) October 2, 2023
Well Planned Derailment of Udaipur - Jaipur Vande Bharat Express near Bhilwara.
When hate towards a particular political party changes into hate towards nation this is the result, God bless people with such mentality#VandeBharatExpress pic.twitter.com/NzkOCtJNNu
It can be seen in the viral video that a lot of stones and iron clips have been placed on the tracks. Two iron rods were also stuck into the track and a pile of stones was seen in the middle.
It is being said that Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat train was to pass from the track. However, due to the alertness of the loco pilot, the tragedy was averted as he timely saw the stones and iron pieces on the track and stopped the train in time.
After clearing the track, the train moved ahead.
Jaipur-Udaipur Vande Bharat train has started on 24th September itself. PM Modi had given the green signal through video conferencing. This is the third Vande Bharat train of Rajasthan.
At present, there has been no official response from the Indian Railways. However, when some people complained to Railways on social media by attaching a video, Ajmer RPF replied that Bhilwara inspector is taking necessary action in this matter.
