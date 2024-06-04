Vijaya Sayani made acting NHRC chief

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed Vijaya Bharathi Sayani as the acting Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Currently an NHRC member, Sayani will serve in the capacity until the new Chairperson was appointed, said a government notification issued on Monday. The decision follows the retirement of former NHRC chief Justice Arun Kumar Mishra on June 1.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
D-Day today: BJP eyes record 3rd win; INDIA bloc hopes to halt Modi
PM to equal Nehru’s tally of three consecutive terms if NDA ...
‘Fake narratives, there’s a pattern’: CEC slams those questioning turnout data
Dares opposition parties to give proof of attempts to influe...