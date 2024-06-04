Vijaya Sayani made acting NHRC chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed Vijaya Bharathi Sayani as the acting Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Currently an NHRC member, Sayani will serve in the capacity until the new Chairperson was appointed, said a government notification issued on Monday. The decision follows the retirement of former NHRC chief Justice Arun Kumar Mishra on June 1.

