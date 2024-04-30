Vijayawada doctor, 4 family members found dead

Vijayawada, April 30
A doctor and his four family members were found dead at their residence in Vijayawada on Tuesday, police said.
D Srinivas (40), an orthopaedic doctor, his wife, two children and mother were found dead at their house in Patamata neighbourhood.
According to police, when the maidservant went to the doctor's house, she found him hanging in the balcony. She alerted the neighbours, who informed the police.
The police entered the house and found the bodies of Srinivas' wife Usha (38), daughter Sailaja (9), son Srihan (8) and mother Ramanamm (65). They were all believed to have been strangled to death.
Police suspect that Srinivas killed his family members before taking his life. Police shifted the bodies for autopsy and took up investigation.
The relatives of Srinivas suspect that he resorted to the extreme step due to financial problems. He had recently established a hospital but after running into losses, sold it. Since then, he was facing financial hardship.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, seeks its reply
The bench asks Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to reply...
Manipur Police personnel drove 2 Kuki women to mob that paraded them naked, says CBI charge sheet
The 2 women were subsequently stripped naked and paraded bef...
India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain
Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal in India’s provisional squ...
JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls
The government has constituted a Special Investigation Team ...
Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case
The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...