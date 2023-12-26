Vijayvargiya, Prahlad among 28 inducted into MP Cabinet

PTI

Bhopal, December 25

As many as 28 legislators, including former Union minister Prahlad Patel and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, were on Monday inducted into the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet led by CM Mohan Yadav.

A total of 18 MLAs took oath as Cabinet ministers, while 10 others were sworn in as Ministers of State, including six with independent charge. The new inductees were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Mangubhai Patel at a function held at Raj Bhavan here.

Four loyalists of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also found a place in the new council of ministers. The new cabinet includes 17 fresh faces. While five among 28 ministers are women, 12 come from the OBC community, five are tribals and four others are from the SC category, a BJP functionary said.

Vijayvargiya, elected as MLA from Indore-1 seat in this Assembly elections, had served as a minister in the BJP government from 2004 to 2016 before he resigned to join national politics. He didn’t contest the polls in 2018. Prahlad Patel, who was serving as a Union minister before he was asked to contest elections in November, won his maiden Assembly poll from the Narsinghpur seat.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Madhya Pradesh