VIP joins Mahagathbandhan, to fight 3 seats from RJD quota

New Delhi, April 5

The RJD today joined hands with Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The party has allotted three seats from its own quota of seat sharing to the VIP in Bihar. These seats are Gopalganj, Jhanjharpur and Motihari.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said: “The RJD will be contesting from 26 seats and our party has decided that from our quota, we will be giving three seats to Mukesh Sahani’s party.”

Taking a dig at BJP leader Ananth Kumar Hegde, who had said that the BJP would change the Constitution if voted to power with absolute majority, Yadav said no one had the strength to change the Indian Constitution.

Mukesh Sahani said: “We believe in the ideology of Lalu Prasad Yadav. We will strongly fight in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and will win 40 of 40 seats in Bihar.”

