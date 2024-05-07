Viral Mamata Banerjee meme: Cops go after makers

New Delhi, May 6
West Bengal cops on Monday demanded information on the names and addresses of makers of a Mamata Banerjee meme that went viral.
“You are directed to immediately disclose your identity including name and residence. If the information sought is not revealed you shall be liable for legal action under Section 42, CrPC,” a post from the Kolkata police said on the viral meme on X.
After Bengal cops sought info on Mamata dance meme, Modi posted one of himself dancing, calling the video peak of creativity.
“Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight!,” Modi posted on X.
