Viral video: 'Hindus visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will come out as Muslims': Pakistan's Javed Miandad takes swipe at PM Modi

Chandigarh, November 20
An old video of former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad has gone viral where he is heard claiming that ‘the Hindus visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will come out as Muslims’.
“The Hindus visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will come out as Muslims. It is our firmly held belief that our faith (Islam) will shine its light on those who visit places that are connected to our roots. PM Modi may have done wrong by getting the Ram Mandir built in Ayodhya, but it will work as a blessing for us. I have full faith in Allah that this will be the place from where Muslims will once again rise,” Miandad says.
Former Captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team, Javed Miandad, claims all Hindus who visit the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will come out as Muslims pic.twitter.com/VtTY4TPyCs— Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) November 17, 2023
Miandad’s video was released on August 8, 2020, three days after the Bhoomi Poojan of the historic Ram Mandir, which was performed by PM Modi.
