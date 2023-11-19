 Viral videos: DMRC Chief appeals people not to engage in objectionable activities in Delhi Metro : The Tribune India

DMRC squad members in civvies are conducting checks for any violation of norms, including men entering into coaches reserved for women

A banner at a station of the Delhi Metro appealing riders to not make reels inside trains and metro premises in New Delhi. PTI Photo



New Delhi, November 19

With a string of controversial videos made in Delhi Metro trains and premises going viral in the last several months, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Chief Vikas Kumar has appealed to people to refrain from engaging in "objectionable" activities and said steps were being taken to curb such incidents.

In an interview, Kumar also said squads do "surprise checks" from time to time and the DMRC is "trying its best" to check these activities.

Seeking fame, some metro riders in the past have often resorted to gyrating on some popular numbers inside train coaches or at platforms, while someone else filmed it. In other cases, videos have emerged on Instagram where young couples have been filmed getting intimate in a train.

On one occasion, a video of a young woman in a skimpy dress had gone viral on X, triggering an online debate on public decency and freedom of an individual.

Kumar said security personnel cannot be posted everywhere on the metro premises and urged passengers to report such incidents to authorities.

“We first of all try to counsel such people. And, we appeal to those people to refrain from engaging in such objectionable activities for the good of society. A person cannot be present everywhere. It is a responsibility of citizens also that if they see such objectionable activities, they should catch hold of such people and bring it to the notice of authorities,” he said.

While the CISF is tasked with guarding the premises of Delhi Metro stations, there are DMRC squad members in civvies who conduct checks for any violation of norms, including men entering into coaches reserved for women.

“We try our best. We have curbed such activities. Many such activities may not be known to people as to what we have stopped,” Kumar said.

While the Delhi Metro, a lifeline for Delhi-NCR, has made it into the hearts of people of this region in its journey of over 20 years, these controversial videos have at times somewhat tarnished its otherwise spotless image, attracting unwarranted criticism.

Kumar, however, said the brand ‘Delhi Metro’ is one which cannot be blemished. “Delhi Metro is a brand and a centre of excellence. By such incidents, the brand of Delhi Metro won’t be affected. It affects the society, so I would appeal to people to discipline themselves and refrain from engaging in such activities. We also try to curb such activities. Delhi Metro is quite capable,” he said.

Making unauthorised videos in metro trains and stations is prohibited by DMRC norms and measures are in place. But the trend of controversial reels shot in Delhi Metro is not a thing of the past yet. 

