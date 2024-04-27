Visakhapatnam zoo gets two giraffes from Alipore Zoo in Kolkata

Visakhapatnam, April 27
Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (Vizag Zoo) in Visakhapatnam on Saturday received a pair of giraffes and other animals from Alipore Zoo in Kolkata as part of an exchange programme, said an official.
Besides giraffes, the Kolkata zoo also gave two pairs of monitor lizards and a pair of scarlet macaw while Vizag Zoo gave one female white tiger, a pair of Indian grey wolves, five Indian wild dogs and a pair of ring-tailed lemurs.
“This exchange aims to optimise the welfare of animals under care and contribute to the preservation of endangered species,” said curator Nandani Salaria at the Visakhapatnam zoo in a press release.
Vizag Zoo also gave a pair of black swans, two pairs of hog deer and a pair of striped hyena. In total, 26 animals were exchanged between the zoos.
