 From village panch to top man: Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh’s 4th chief minister : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chhattisgarh
  • From village panch to top man: Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh’s 4th chief minister

From village panch to top man: Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh’s 4th chief minister

Sai's election is being seen as BJP's thanksgiving to tribals who swung the Chhattisgarh results in saffron favour

From village panch to top man: Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh’s 4th chief minister

BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai being garlanded by party leaders Sarbananda Sonowal and Dushyant Kumar Gautam after he was elected as the next Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh during BJP Legislature Party meeting, in Raipur, December 10, 2023. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 10

Senior tribal leader from Chhattisgarh and a former union minister Vishnu Deo Sai was on Sunday elected the fourth chief minister of the state at a meeting of the BJP legislature party held under the aegis of three central observers.

BJP central observer and tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda made the announcement after the meeting in Raipur.

Sai was elected MLA from Jaspur's Kunkuri seat in the recent election which the BJP swept and is considered to be close to ex chief minister Raman Singh.

Sai's election is being seen as BJP's thanksgiving to tribals who swung the Chhattisgarh results in saffron favour when no one had anticipated the incumbent Congress to lose.

Sai's elevation is equally a message of encouragement to BJP cadres that hard work will ultimately pay and plum positions were not any prominent leader's reserve.

Sai, a native of village Bagiya in Kunkuri's Kansabel area, started his public life as a ‘panch’ in his village.

In 1990 Sai, originally a farmer, was chosen sarpanch of Bagiya village. Between 1990 and 1998, he served as MLA Tapkara in undivided Madhya Pradesh.

He contested the 1999 Lok Sabha election and won from Raigarh, a segment he represented in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

A former two term state chief of the BJP, Sai is known to have friends across factions and has the capacity to carry everyone along.

Having been state chief twice he knows the strengths and weaknesses of the party organisation and cadres and is expected to use his skills to deliver all 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh in the 18th general election next year.

With the election of Sai it is curtains for Raman Singh, a three term CM, who lauded the elevation of the tribal leader as the BJP under prime minister Narendra Modi effected a leadership change.

Sai also served as union minister of state from 2014 to 2019 and is currently a member of the BJP national executive.

#BJP #Chhattisgarh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

2
World

Canada's surging cost of living, rental shortages fuel reverse immigration

3
Entertainment

Dharmendra gets overwhelmed with love from fans on 88th birthday, says 'pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain'

4
Chandigarh

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

5
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

6
Punjab

Four from Mohali AFPI become Army officers, tally 145 in 12 yrs

7
Rajasthan

Man who roped in shooters for killing Karni Sena chief Gogamedi held in Jaipur

8
Punjab

30 years on, Punjab cops tell High Court wrong man killed in encounter

9
Comment

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US

10
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire in war-torn Gaza

Don't Miss

View All
Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

House in way of National Highway-widening project, man moves it to save wife’s memories
J & K

House in way of NH-widening project, Jammu man moves it to save wife's memories

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google
Chandigarh

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform 'garba' at New York's Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Expecting first child, cop’s wife shattered
J & K

Expecting first child, slain Srinagar inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani's wife shattered

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Top News

Vishnu Deo Sai to be new chief minister of Chhattisgarh

From village panch to top man: Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh’s 4th chief minister

Sai's election is being seen as BJP's thanksgiving to tribal...

BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her political successor

BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her political successor

Mayawati makes the announcement at party meet in Lucknow

Vishnu Deo Sai to be next Chhattisgarh CM

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, BJP's tribal face whom Amit Shah promised to make a 'big man'

Sai has headed BJP's Chhattisgarh unit three times, displayi...

Canada's surging cost of living fuels reverse immigration

Canada's surging cost of living, rental shortages fuel reverse immigration

Rising trend of people leaving Canada risks undermining one ...

Karni Sena chief Gogamedi murder accused stayed in Chandigarh hotel on fake IDs, planned to go abroad

Karni Sena chief murder: How attackers' plan to flee abroad was thwarted in Chandigarh

Attackers Rohit Rathore of Jaipur and Nitin Fauji of Haryana...


Cities

View All

Rise in Beas water level damages wheat crop

Rise in Beas water level damages wheat crop

‘Drug addict’ woman whose video went viral hospitalised by police

22,250 cases resolved at National Lok Adalat

PHDCCI honours women entrepreneurs who began their journey with PITEX

Health wing seizes banned single-use plastic products

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh MC decides to end street light pact with company

Chandigarh MC decides to end street light pact with company

3 yrs on, Singha Devi bridge at Nayagaon hanging fire

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

Octogenarian loses Rs 22L to cyber cons

Chandigarh’s Kashvee most expensive uncapped WPL player

Delhi records minimum temp of 8.3 degrees Celsius, air quality ‘very poor’

Delhi records minimum temp of 8.3 degrees Celsius, air quality ‘very poor’

Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Monday on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 in J-K

High Court seeks report on DU Campus Law Centre’s accessibility for disabled

Protesting BJP leaders detained in Capital

Keeping me in custody will serve no purpose, Sanjay Singh tells court

Jalandhar: NRI shot dead at birthday party celebrations in resort

Jalandhar: NRI shot dead at birthday party celebrations in resort

Two smugglers arrested with 50 gram of heroin in Jalandhar

Latifpura oustees demand rehabilitation, burn Chief Minister’s effigy during protest in Jalandhar

Protest starts in front of minister’s house

Three Lok Adalats award Rs 33.61 crore compensation

Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths scam in pharmacy council, nabs former registrars, superintendent

Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths scam in pharmacy council, nabs former registrars, superintendent

Commuters stranded for hours on national highway as contractual staff block Ladhowal toll

Missing child reunited with family in 3 hours

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang nabbed

Ludhiana MC begins road repair works in Focal Point

Lok Adalat takes up 34K cases, settles 22K in district

Lok Adalat takes up 34K cases, settles 22K in district

Pupil’s father held for planting fake bomb

Maharaja Agrasen Chowk opened

5,219 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib district

I-T raids: BJP stages protest, burns effigy of Congress MP