 Vistara sees significant flight cancellations; to cut operations due to non-availability of pilots

  Vistara sees significant flight cancellations; to cut operations due to non-availability of pilots

Vistara sees significant flight cancellations; to cut operations due to non-availability of pilots

Sources in the know say more flights are expected to be cancelled on Tuesday and the number could go up to 70

Vistara sees significant flight cancellations; to cut operations due to non-availability of pilots

The airline apologises for the disruptions but does not provide details on the number of flight cancellations.



PTI

Mumbai, April 1

Vistara will temporarily reduce flight operations due to non-availability of pilots as many first officers have been reporting sick to protest against pay revision, a development that forced the full-service carrier to cancel up to 50 flights on Monday, according to sources.

Sources in the know said more flights are expected to be cancelled on Tuesday and the number could go up to 70.

A Vistara spokesperson said the airline had a significant number of flight cancellations and delays in the past few days due to various reasons, including crew unavailability.

"We have decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights we operate, to ensure adequate connectivity across our network," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline apologised for the disruptions but did not provide details on the number of flight cancellations.

The spokesperson said efforts are being made to stabilise the situation and that operations at regular capacity would resume very soon.

Sources said Vistara had been facing pilot issues since the revision in monthly emoluments for first officers of its A320 fleet following signing of new contracts.

The spokesperson said teams are working towards minimising the discomfort to the customers. We have decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights we operate, to ensure adequate connectivity across our network.

One of the sources said first officers reporting sick had forced the airline to cancel flights as their salaries had been reduced significantly.

The source claimed that some components of the salary had been reduced while incentives linked to flying hours had been raised.

Details about the number of daily flights operated by Vistara could not be immediately ascertained.

The spokesperson said alternative flight options or refunds to affected customers are being offered and apologised for the disruptions.

"We are working towards stabilising the situation and will resume operating our regular capacity very soon," the spokesperson added. 

Excise policy-linked case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal produced before Delhi court

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

Kejriwal was brought to Tihar at 4 pm and lodged in Jail Num...

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

The federal agency charges Kejriwal, in its application file...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal taken to Tihar jail after court sends him to judicial custody

Arvind Kejriwal third time in Tihar; will remain under 24-hour watch, can read books, watch TV

While Kejriwal will be provided home-cooked food, according ...

Extreme heat likely from April to June; central, western peninsular parts expected to face worst impact: IMD

India braces for intense heat wave conditions during election period

The IMD chief says above-normal maximum temperatures are lik...

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into farmer's death during protest

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into Punjab farmer's death during protest

The Supreme Court says the supervision of the matter by a pa...


MC collects ~37cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Amritsar MC collects Rs 37 cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Monetary dispute leads to firing in Ajnala, one injured

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

Amritsar: Newly married woman dies days after ‘falling’ from second floor

Powercom employees stage protest

Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Chandigarh Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Non-segregation of electrical, manifold lines caused PGI fire, reminders overlooked

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

FOSWAC supports free water supply, parking

Chandigarh: Rs 1.54 cr sewer pipeline laid, residents relieved

No bar but practically impossible for Arvind Kejriwal to continue as CM from jail: Legal experts

No bar but practically impossible for Arvind Kejriwal to continue as CM from jail: Legal experts

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

Arvind Kejriwal third time in Tihar; will remain under 24-hour watch, can read books, watch TV

Kejriwal passing orders in custody: Delhi High Court asks ED to submit its note to special judge

Supreme Court seeks reply of Delhi finance secretary on plea of AAP government alleging non-release of DJB funds

Big relief for fliers as operations resume at Adampur airport

Big relief for fliers as operations resume at Adampur airport

Admn duty-bound to maintain law & order, says SDM

Cops hold mock drill to check poll readiness in city

Two thieves held, 6 mobiles recovered

Woman found dead in locked room

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

Dakha cops nab 2 thieves from Meerut

Man held for using abusive language against biz partner

6 cellphones recovered in search op at Central Jail

Man booked for killing stray dog

Former AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

3 held in Patiala cake death case

TV becoming tool for shaping social and political identities: Punjabi University study