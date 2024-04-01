Vistara sees significant flight cancellations; to cut operations due to non-availability of pilots

PTI

Mumbai, April 1

Vistara will temporarily reduce flight operations due to non-availability of pilots as many first officers have been reporting sick to protest against pay revision, a development that forced the full-service carrier to cancel up to 50 flights on Monday, according to sources.

Sources in the know said more flights are expected to be cancelled on Tuesday and the number could go up to 70.

A Vistara spokesperson said the airline had a significant number of flight cancellations and delays in the past few days due to various reasons, including crew unavailability.

"We have decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights we operate, to ensure adequate connectivity across our network," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline apologised for the disruptions but did not provide details on the number of flight cancellations.

The spokesperson said efforts are being made to stabilise the situation and that operations at regular capacity would resume very soon.

Sources said Vistara had been facing pilot issues since the revision in monthly emoluments for first officers of its A320 fleet following signing of new contracts.

The spokesperson said teams are working towards minimising the discomfort to the customers.

One of the sources said first officers reporting sick had forced the airline to cancel flights as their salaries had been reduced significantly.

The source claimed that some components of the salary had been reduced while incentives linked to flying hours had been raised.

Details about the number of daily flights operated by Vistara could not be immediately ascertained.

The spokesperson said alternative flight options or refunds to affected customers are being offered and apologised for the disruptions.

"We are working towards stabilising the situation and will resume operating our regular capacity very soon," the spokesperson added.

