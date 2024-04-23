VIT-AP University honoured with CSR Outstanding University in Education Excellence Award

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), April 23
VIT-AP University proudly announces its receipt of CSR Outstanding University in Education Excellence Award for this year. This accolade, bestowed by Competition Success Review (CSR), a revered publication with a legacy of more than 60 years in India, recognised VIT-AP University’s commitment to academic excellence and holistic development.
On receiving this honour, Dr SV Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University, expressed his gratitude and shared his thoughts on this milestone achievement. He said, “At VIT-AP University, we strive to instil values of integrity, innovation and inclusivity in our educational endeavours. This accolade motivates us to continue our pursuit of excellence and to make meaningful contributions to the educational landscape of our nation.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...