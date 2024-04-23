VIT-AP University honoured with CSR Outstanding University in Education Excellence Award

Tribune Web Desk

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), April 23

VIT-AP University proudly announces its receipt of CSR Outstanding University in Education Excellence Award for this year. This accolade, bestowed by Competition Success Review (CSR), a revered publication with a legacy of more than 60 years in India, recognised VIT-AP University’s commitment to academic excellence and holistic development.

On receiving this honour, Dr SV Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University, expressed his gratitude and shared his thoughts on this milestone achievement. He said, “At VIT-AP University, we strive to instil values of integrity, innovation and inclusivity in our educational endeavours. This accolade motivates us to continue our pursuit of excellence and to make meaningful contributions to the educational landscape of our nation.”

#Andhra Pradesh