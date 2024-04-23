VIT Engineering Entrance Exam to be held between April 19 and 30

Chandigarh, April 23
VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE), conducted by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) for admission to its BTech programmes across VIT-Vellore, VIT-Chennai, VIT-AP (Amaravati) and VIT-Bhopal, is set to take place between April 19 and 30. This proctored computer-based test will be held in 125 cities across India and six cities abroad.
Candidates from all states and Union Territories of India are eligible to participate in VITEEE. The results are expected to be available tentatively on May 3.
Eligible applicants within the first one lakh ranks can participate in counselling for all campuses of VIT, with phases scheduled as follows:
Phase 1: May 7 & 8 (Ranks 1-20,000)
Phase 2: May 18 & 19 (Ranks 20,001-45,000)
Phase 3: May 29 & 30 (Ranks 45,001-70,000)
Phase 4: June 9 to 10 (Ranks 70,001-1,00,000)
Applicants with ranks above one lakh are eligible only for counselling at VIT-AP and VIT-Bhopal, scheduled for June 20 and 21. Classes are expected to commence in the second week of July.
Under the GV School Development programme, fee waivers are offered based on ranks.
Ranks 1 to 10: 100% tuition fee waiver for four years
Ranks 11 to 50: 75% tuition fee waiver
Ranks 51 to 100: 50% tuition fee waiver
Ranks 101 to 500: 25% tuition fee waiver
Moreover, district toppers (one boy and one girl) from government schools in rural areas of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh will receive 100 per cent fee waiver and exemption from hostel and mess fees under the STARS (Support The Advancement of Rural Students) scheme.
