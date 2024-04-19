VITEEE-2024 kicks off on VIT-AP University campus

Tribune Web Desk

Amaravati, April 19

The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE)-2024 officially begun on Friday on the VIT-AP campus in Amaravati.

The computer-based entrance exam, conducted annually, aims to facilitate admissions to BTech programs offered on VIT’s campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) and Bhopal.

Sharing his insights on VITEEE 2024, Vice-Chancellor SV Kota Reddy said that the entrance examination will continue at various exam centres until April 30, 2024. Candidates hailing from 125 cities across the nation and 6 cities abroad will participate in the online entrance examination. The results are tentatively set to be available on May 3, 2024, on www.vit.ac.in.

Registrar Jagadish Chandra said that the examination is conducted in three sessions daily, from 9 am to 11:30 am, 12:30 pm to 3 pm, and 4 pm to 6:30 pm. Transportation facility has been arranged for students attending VITEEE-24 from Vijayawada and Guntur.

Further John Pradeep, Deputy Director of Admissions, said that eligible applicants within the 1.5 lakh rank range will have the opportunity to participate in the online counselling process. The counselling sessions are tentatively scheduled from May 3 to June 10, with the following phases:

Phase 1: Ranks 1-20,000 - May 7-8

Phase 2: Ranks 20,001-45,000 - May 18-19

Phase 3: Ranks 45,001-70,000 - May 29-30

Phase 4: Ranks 70,001-1,00,000 - June 9-10

Applicants securing ranks above 1,00,000 are eligible for admission to VIT-AP and VIT Bhopal, with their counselling scheduled after June 10, 2024.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Andhra Pradesh