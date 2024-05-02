Vote for BJP to eliminate Naxalism: Shah

New Delhi, May 1
Home Minister Amit Shah today urged people to vote for the BJP to eliminate Naxalism, saying after the formation of the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, 95 Naxals were killed in four months.
Addressing a rally at Korba, he assured that Naxalism would be completely uprooted in two months if Narendra Modi was elected the Prime Minister for a third time.
Shah attacked the Congress on the issue of Ram Mandir and Naxalism. He said as soon as the BJP government was formed in Chhattisgarh, 95 Naxalites were killed, but the Congress and former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel called these fake encounters. In five years, the Prime Minister eliminated Naxalism in Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, but it survived in Chhattisgarh as the Baghel-led government was in power, Shah claimed.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
15 people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, includ...
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...