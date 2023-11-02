Vote for peace, Sonia urges Mizos

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 1

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday urged the people of the Christian majority state of Mizoram to elect her party in the November 7 Assembly elections, saying this is no time for experiments.

“A vote for the Congress is for peace and prosperity in the northeastern state,” Sonia, chairman of the Congress Parliamentary Party, said on Wednesday in a video message.

She said the Congress is the only party that can guarantee the development of Mizoram, empowerment for its people, and protection for the weakest in society. Promising that the Congress would provide security to the people, she appealed to the youth and women to vote for the Congress.

Recalling her old bond with the people of Mizoram, she said Mizoram occupies a very special place in her heart. Sonia said she especially remembers the visit with her family right after the signing of the historic Mizo Peace Accord on June 30, 1986. “The accord is celebrated every year as Remna Ni”, she said.

Sonia said the BJP and the RSS do not appreciate diversity, democracy or dialogue and wants to impose uniformity across India. She said the Mizo National Front and the Zoram People’s Movement say they are independent. “But are they really? They are gateways for the BJP into Mizoram. The Congress party will never compromise with the BJP,” she said. — TNS

Cong announces 5 names for Rajasthan

The Congress has released its fifth list of five candidates for Rajasthan. It has so far announced candidates for 156 of the 200 seats, repeating 101 sitting MLAs and dropping 10. The party has fielded 21 women.

