Lok Sabha Election 2024: 88 seats vote in Phase 2, Wayanad and Mathura key contests

New Delhi, April 26

Voting on 88 Lok Sabha seats across the country began for the second phase of polling in which 15 crore voters would decide destiny of some big contendors including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP's Hema Malini.

Key contestants

BJP: Om Birla, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hema Malini, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Arun Govil, Sukanta Majumdar, V Somanna, Tejasvi Surya

JD-S: HD Kumaraswamy

Congress: Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor, Bhupesh Bhagel, Vaibhav Gehlot, Mansoor Ali Khan

Independent: Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav

Of 15 cr voters, 20% in 20-29 age group

Of the over 15 crore voters, 3.28 crore are in the age group of 20-29 years

42,226 voters are aged above 100 years and 14.7 lakh are differently abled

14.78 lakh voters are aged above 85 years

Of the 88 seats, 73 are for general category candidates, 9 for SC and 6 ST

Poll to be over in 4 more states

After Friday's phase, polling will be over in Rajasthan, Kerala, Tripura and Manipur

In first phase on April 19, polling was completed in all seats of Tamil Nadu (39), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1), Lakshadweep (1)

15.88 cr voters

Male: 8.08 crore

Female: 7.8 crore

Third gender: 5,929

35 lakh first-timers

1.67 lakh polling stations

16 lakh polling staff

