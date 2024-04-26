Lok Sabha Election 2024: 88 seats vote in Phase 2, Wayanad and Mathura key contests

New Delhi, April 26
Voting on 88 Lok Sabha seats across the country began for the second phase of polling in which 15 crore voters would decide destiny of some big contendors including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP's Hema Malini.
Key contestants
BJP: Om Birla, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hema Malini, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Arun Govil, Sukanta Majumdar, V Somanna, Tejasvi Surya
JD-S: HD Kumaraswamy
Congress: Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor, Bhupesh Bhagel, Vaibhav Gehlot, Mansoor Ali Khan
Independent: Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav
Of 15 cr voters, 20% in 20-29 age group
- Of the over 15 crore voters, 3.28 crore are in the age group of 20-29 years
- 42,226 voters are aged above 100 years and 14.7 lakh are differently abled
- 14.78 lakh voters are aged above 85 years
- Of the 88 seats, 73 are for general category candidates, 9 for SC and 6 ST
Poll to be over in 4 more states
- After Friday's phase, polling will be over in Rajasthan, Kerala, Tripura and Manipur
- In first phase on April 19, polling was completed in all seats of Tamil Nadu (39), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1), Lakshadweep (1)
15.88 cr voters
Male: 8.08 crore
Female: 7.8 crore
Third gender: 5,929
35 lakh first-timers
1.67 lakh polling stations
16 lakh polling staff
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#BJP #Congress #Hema Malini #Lok Sabha #Om Birla #Rahul Gandhi
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court
Facebook and Whatsapp have recently challenged the new rules...
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...