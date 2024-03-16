 Voting period of 2024 Lok Sabha polls longest since 1st General Election : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Voting period of 2024 Lok Sabha polls longest since 1st General Election

Voting period of 2024 Lok Sabha polls longest since 1st General Election

The total days of electoral process this time, from the announcement of polls by EC on Saturday till counting of votes, is 82

Voting period of 2024 Lok Sabha polls longest since 1st General Election

Photo for representational purpose only. File



New Delhi, March 16

The voting period for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, spread over 44 days, would be the second longest after the first parliamentary elections of 1951-52 that lasted for more than four months. 

The shortest voting period for a General Election in the country was in 1980 and it was just four days.

The total days of the electoral process this time, from the announcement of the polls by the Election Commission on Saturday till counting of votes, is 82.  

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4 for the world’s biggest election exercise in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bid for a third consecutive term.

Dates are decided based on the geography of regions and other factors such as public holidays, festivals and examinations, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference on Saturday when asked about the long-duration of polls.

He was also asked if this long schedule could work against opposition parties.

“It has been asked why elections are being held in seven phases and opposition parties have alleged that it may disturb the level-playing field...,” Kumar said.

“Look at the geography of the country...there are rivers, mountains, snow, jungle, summers...think of the security forces’ movements, they will move in the gaps between phases, through the length and breadth of the country...imagine the pressure on them. There are festivals and exams...when we sit with the calendar, we fix one date, then it has to be changed...,” he said.

“We do not take any action to favour anyone or hurt anyone. If anyone has such doubt they are wrong,” the CEC said.

Several opposition parties have criticised the move to hold elections in seven phases, especially in states such as West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar, however, said more phases have to be held in larger states, which have higher number of constituencies and candidates. 

The country’s first general election was held between October 25, 1951, and February 21, 1952, the longest so far.

During the 1951-52 election, 489 seats of the Lok Sabha were allotted across 401 constituencies in 25 states.

There were 314 constituencies electing one member using the first-past-the-post system, and 86 constituencies elected two members, one from the general category and one from scheduled castes or scheduled tribes. One constituency elected three representatives.

Due to the challenging logistics, the election was held in 68 phases. Majority of voting took place in early 1952, but Himachal Pradesh voted in 1951 as its weather was commonly inclement in February and March.

The remainder of states voted in February-March of 1952, except for Jammu and Kashmir, where no voting took place for Lok Sabha seats until 1967.

Between 1962 to 1989, the duration of the Lok Sabha elections was between four to 10 days. The shortest election was held in 1980 -- from January 3 to 6 -- when Indira Gandhi was voted back to power.

In 2004, the four-phase Lok Sabha polls took 21 days; in 2009, there were five phases and

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

3
Punjab

Rift between Punjab Congress MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh out in open

4
Delhi

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

5
India

Electoral bonds not black money, what's the ruckus about? asks Amit Shah

6
Punjab

Accused’s statement spells trouble for Gurmeet Ram Rahim's 'adopted daughter' Honeypreet in Bargari sacrilege cases

7
Haryana

Haryana announces 4 per cent increase in DA for state government employees, pensioners

8
Haryana

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini dispatches job letters to 7K candidates

9
India

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

10
Punjab

As poll nears, poaching pangs worry Congress in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Election Commission to announce dates shortly

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh go to polls on June 1; ...

Fully prepared for polls, says PM Modi; so are we, says Congress

Fully prepared for polls, says PM Modi; so are we, says Congress

Grand Old Party exudes confidence in Opposition's fair show

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after Lok Sabha polls: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Adequate security forces not available for simultaneous elections in Jammu and Kashmir: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Says Assembly election will be held after Lok Sabha poll

State assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

Assembly elections will be held in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim...

Over 100 workers injured in boiler blast at Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari

Over 100 workers injured in boiler blast at Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari

The explosion took place at Life-Long factory around 7 pm


Cities

View All

Trader shot dead outside Gate Hakima police station

Trader shot dead outside Amritsar's Gate Hakima police station

NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal starts campaigning for Amritsar LS seat as AAP candidate

BJP OBC Morcha takes out motorcycle rally over crime

ETO lays stones of development works in 17 Jandiala villages

Amritsar MC seals properties of nine tax defaulters

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

Chandigarh Mayoral election: ‘I am under treatment for mental trauma and stress caused by incessant criticism’, Anil Masih tells Supreme Court

3 operatives of gangsters Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara arrested in Punjab's Zirakpur

Mohali court issues arrest warrants against former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

Sharpen legal acumen through contests, Justice Surya Kant tells law students

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Excise policy case: Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to ED custody till March 23

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi L-G gives nod to set up special economic, free trade zones at airport

Delhi High Court appoints former SC judge Ramasubramanian as observer for JNUSU elections

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

Congress MLA Dr Raj leaves party in lurch, joins AAP

Online ticket booking starts for flights from Adampur

Rift between Punjab Congress MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh out in open

Phagwara police nab six criminals; 14 pistols, 66 live rounds seized

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in city, visitors hit

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in Ludhiana, visitors hit

Once victim of Rs 20-L fraud, his gang committing similar crimes

Ludhiana couple robbed of car by three miscreants

Green move: Industry offers to adopt public parks in city areas

Youth dies of suspected drug overdose at Issa Nagari

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Be available to public every Thursday, MC staff told

Dr Balbir in campaign mode, opens Community Health Centre in Patiala

Event promotes blood donation among women