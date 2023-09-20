Voting underway on women’s reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

Chandigarh, September 20
The constitutional amendment bill, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Voting is underway on the Bill in Lok Sabha, as per TV reports.
According to the Bill, it will come into effect after the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies to be carried out after the completion of the next population census.
Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the opposition for the unanimous passage of the women’s reservation bill and said shortcomings, if any, can be rectified at a later date. With PTI inputs
