Wage increase for MGNREGA workers; Rahul Gandhi calls it nominal

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, March 28

Nearly three weeks before the voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, the Union Government has announced a 3-10 per cent increase in the wage rate of MGNREGA workers for the financial year 2024-25. The rates will come into force from April 1, 2024, as per the notification issued by the Ministry of Rural Development. However, the newly increased rates were in the range of Rs 7 to Rs 34, depending upon the wage rates fixed by different states.

‘Will ensure Rs 400 per day’ Congratulations to the MGNREGA workers. The PM has increased your hard-earned wages by Rs 7. Those who are angry with this immense generosity of Modi ji should remember that the INDIA government will increase the wages of every labourer to Rs 400 per day on the first day. — Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader

Questions were raised over the announcement, as the model code of conduct is in force across the country. But sources in the ministry claimed that they had sought permission from the Election Commission to notify the rates, terming the revision as routine exercise, as the last revision in MGNREGA wages was notified on March 24, 2023. In terms of percentage increase, wage rates in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have seen the lowest, three per cent, increase in 2024-25, as compared to 2023-24. Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were among the states that registered the highest, over 10 per cent, increase in wages. Manipur and Punjab reported 6.8 per cent increase, fixing the wages at Rs 322, as against 4.8 per cent in Haryana where the wages have increased to Rs 374. With an increase of 5.4 per cent, wages have been fixed at Rs 295 in Himachal Pradesh. Rajasthan has registered the highest percentage increase in MNREGA wages, the revised rate being Rs 255 as against Rs 231 in 2022.

