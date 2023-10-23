 Wagh Bakri Tea Group scion Parag Desai dies after injury in freak mishap : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Wagh Bakri Tea Group scion Parag Desai dies after injury in freak mishap

Wagh Bakri Tea Group scion Parag Desai dies after injury in freak mishap

Desai had suffered a head injury after being attacked by stray dogs during his morning walk near his residence in Ahmedabad

Wagh Bakri Tea Group scion Parag Desai dies after injury in freak mishap

Parag Desai. Photo: X/@ians_india



IANS

New Delhi, October 23

Parag Desai, the 49-year-old executive director at Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers Limited known for its Wagh Bakri brand of tea, died on October 22 following a severe head injury sustained in a freak accident last week.

He is reported to have suffered a severe head injury after being attacked by stray dogs during his morning walk near his residence in Ahmedabad.

He underwent a surgery for brain haemorrhage at a private hospital in the city and was in the ICU.

His last rites were conducted at the Thaltej crematorium on Monday morning. He is survived by wife Vidisha and daughter Parisha.

An MBA from Long Island University in the US, Desai, oversaw sales, was an expert tea taster and evaluator and associated with marketing and export departments for the Rs 1,500 crore group that was founded by his great grandfather. He expanded the brand into tea lounges and introduced new products like iced tea.

He was also active on industry platforms like the Confederation of Indian Industry and international organisations and was also associated with charities like Blind People's Association and Jivdaya Charitable Trust, which runs an animal hospital in Ahmedabad.

#Gujarat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

'Continuous interference in our affairs': EAM Jaishankar on why India asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic presence

2
Punjab

High Court issues contempt notice to senior Defence Ministry officers, Army HQs for non-compliance of AFT orders on pension

3
World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli, Shami star as India end 20-year wait for win over New Zealand in ICC event

4
India

SC orders sale of Australia-based NRI's share in ancestral property after he abandons wife

5
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

6
Punjab

Head constable 'beaten to death' in Punjab's Barnala

7
India Diplomatic row

Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM

8
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

9
Punjab

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’ following sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib

10
Entertainment

Actor Dalip Tahil sentenced to two-month jail in 2018 accident case

Don't Miss

View All
In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Priyanka Chopra opens up on motherhood, unique challenges and joys she encounters daily raising Malti Marie
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra opens up on motherhood, unique challenges and joys she encounters daily raising Malti Marie

Kajol falls at Durga Puja pandal, son Yug holds her tightly; video goes viral
Entertainment

Kajol falls at Durga Puja pandal, son Yug holds her tightly; video goes viral

Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Top News

Blinken, Austin say US is ready to respond if US personnel become targets of Israel-Hamas war

Blinken, Austin say US is ready to respond if US personnel become targets of Israel-Hamas war

Say ‘US has the right to self-defence, won’t hesitate to tak...

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Jasmer Singh is attacked by 30-year-old Gilbert Augustin aft...

Head constable beaten to death in Punjab’s Barnala

Head constable 'beaten to death' in Punjab's Barnala

Is beaten up allegedly by 4 drunk kabaddi players

2 armed men shoot at kabaddi player in Punjab’s Moga

2 armed men shoot at kabaddi player in Punjab’s Moga

The incident takes place at Nihal Singh Wala

Manpreet Badal fails to appear before Vigilance Bureau, seeks exemption due to backache

Manpreet Badal fails to appear before Vigilance Bureau, seeks exemption due to backache

The VB had issued summons to Badal asking him to appear befo...


Cities

View All

12kg heroin smuggled through Pakistan seized by Punjab Police, one nabbed

Punjab Police seize 12kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

Amritsar: Farmers unhappy with Centre’s increased MSP

Inter-state arms smuggling gang busted, 3 arrested with 11 pistols

Amritsar MC elections unlikely by November 15

Amritsar MC launches anti-encroachment campaign to decongest city roads

2 armed men shoot at kabaddi player in Punjab’s Moga

2 armed men shoot at kabaddi player in Punjab’s Moga

Manpreet Badal fails to appear before Vigilance Bureau, seeks exemption due to backache

Anti-drug panel members thrash youth to death in Bathinda's Ghumman Kalan

78% groundwater unfit for human consumption in Bathinda: Study

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

9 months on, installation of solar plants yet to begin in Chandigarh

9 months on, installation of solar plants yet to begin in Chandigarh

Chaos near markets in Chandigarh, parking in govt schools underutilised

Upper age limit for appointing senior resident in PGI increased

Jatinder Pal Malhotra takes over as Chandigarh BJP president

Troupes from 40 nations showcase culture at Chandigarh University

Air quality in Delhi ‘very poor’, Environment Minister Gopal Rai calls meeting to review pollution control steps

Delhi Government identifies 8 more pollution hotspots, will use dust suppressants: Gopal Rai

Kangana Ranaut to burn Ravan effigy at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’; weather, farm fires blamed

Kejri inaugurates Sarai Kale Khan flyover

Safety a concern for women in Delhi

Athaula man shot at by bike-borne assailants

Jalandhar: Athaula man shot at by bike-borne assailants

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Identity proof along with SGPC voter application form mandatory: Hoshiarpur DC

17 lives lost in wave of tragedies point to deeper social, economic malaise

Fire breaks out at 3-storey building

Lifts lying non-functional at Mother & Child Hospital

Lifts lying non-functional at Mother & Child Hospital

Order to close fair after 10 pm fumes contractor

Joyride takes turn for worse as youth flung on iron stairs at Dasehra fair, dies, 2 booked

Ward watch: Parking, traffic woes remain unaddressed in certain areas; authorities in slumber

SUV-borne miscreants attack bizman, loot Rs 5 lakh, laptop

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’ following sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib

3 Patiala residents injured in accident in Himachal's Mandi district

Patiala residents protest mobile tower

Patiala DC, Asian Games winners felicitate local athletes

Health Minister attends sports event at Polo Ground