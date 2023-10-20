Want to formally join China's BRI: Taliban

Beijing, October 19
The Taliban administration wants to formally join Chinese President Xi Jinping’s huge Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and will send a technical team to China for talks, Afghanistan's acting commerce minister said on Thursday. — Reuters
