‘Want to make it clear, I’m not going anywhere’: Vasundhra Raje after filing nomination

Kota (Rajasthan) November 4
Former Rajasthan chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Saturday filed her nomination from Jhalrapatan seat in Jhalawar and brushed away speculation of her retirement, saying “I am not going anywhere.”
At a public meeting in Jhalawar on Friday, while referring to her MP son Dushyant Singh’s progress as a people’s representative, Raje candidly said she felt she can retire now.
This led to speculation that she might not contest the Assembly polls slated for November 25.
The four-time MLA was accompanied by Union minister Pralhad Joshi, son Singh and other party leaders when she filed her nomination as the BJP candidate from Jhalrapatan this noon.
“Jhalawar is like our family and in the family we do and share a lot of things which do not have political connotation,” she said later.
“And if I said about it (retirement) yesterday, it was because after seeing my son Dushyant, listening to his speech and noticing the reaction of all the people, I was very happy as a mother. I felt nice that both he and the people were in good coordination and that is why I said it,” Raje said.
“I want to make it clear to all of you that I am not going anywhere and have just filed my nomination. So don’t think of my retirement,” she clarified.
Singh is MP from Jhalawar-Baran.
