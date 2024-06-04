 Was sure you would win: Priyanka Gandhi to Congress’s Amethi pick Kishori Lal Sharma : The Tribune India

  India
  Was sure you would win: Priyanka Gandhi to Congress's Amethi pick Kishori Lal Sharma

Was sure you would win: Priyanka Gandhi to Congress’s Amethi pick Kishori Lal Sharma

“Kishori bhaiya, I never had any doubts, I was sure from the beginning that you would win"

Was sure you would win: Priyanka Gandhi to Congress’s Amethi pick Kishori Lal Sharma

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with party's Amethi candidate Kishori Lal Sharma. Photo: X/ @priyankagandhi



PTI

New Delhi, June 4 

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday congratulated the party’s Amethi candidate Kishori Lal Sharma as he looked on course to win the Gandhi family bastion, saying she was sure from the beginning that he would win.

“Kishori bhaiya, I never had any doubts, I was sure from the beginning that you would win. Hearty congratulations to you and my dear brothers and sisters of Amethi!”, Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Sharma was leading in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency over Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani by more than 90,000 votes, according to the Election Commission data at 2.20 pm.

Priyanka Gandhi had camped in the family bastions of Rae Bareli and Amethi for about two weeks and campaigned extensively for Sharma and her brother Rahul Gandhi, who contested from Rae Bareli. 

