 Washing machine on dais, Congress taunts BJP over ‘clean chit’ to leaders aligning with ruling party : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Washing machine on dais, Congress taunts BJP over ‘clean chit’ to leaders aligning with ruling party

Washing machine on dais, Congress taunts BJP over ‘clean chit’ to leaders aligning with ruling party

The Congress raised the issue of leaders, against whom there have been corruption charges, joining or aligning with the BJP only to see 'the cases against them being closed'

Washing machine on dais, Congress taunts BJP over ‘clean chit’ to leaders aligning with ruling party

Congress leader Pawan Khera holds a t-shirt during a press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 30, 2024. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, March 30

Displaying a washing machine on its press conference dais, the Congress on Saturday taunted the BJP over the CBI filing a closure report in a 2017 corruption case against NCP leader Praful Patel and said the ruling party's “fully automatic washing machine” works on the principle – “join BJP, case closed”.

The Congress raised the issue of leaders, against whom there have been corruption charges, joining or aligning with the BJP only to see “the cases against them being closed”, an allegation often levelled by opposition parties.

The party warned it will “go after every single officer” of agencies “who has willingly become a party to undermining our democracy and our Constitution”.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera’s press conference at the AICC headquarters on Saturday was all about symbolism, with a “BJP washing machine” kept on the table and a demonstration of a “dirty T-shirt” with “corruption, fraud, scam” written on it going into the machine and a clean T-shirt with “BJP Modi wash” written on it coming out of it.

In keeping with the flavour of the press conference, Khera alleged that the “BJP machine costs over Rs 8,500 crore” - the money the ruling party got through electoral bonds - and it is effective in cleaning all types of stains of corruption when used with “Modi washing powder”.

A leaflet on the “Modi washing powder” was also distributed at the press conference with the prime minister’s picture and a tagline “saare daag chutkiyon mein dhule (All stains will be washed away in a jiffy”.

Khera said months after Patel joined the BJP alliance in Maharashtra by splitting the NCP, the CBI filed a closure report in a 2017 case of corruption which the BJP had mentioned in its “charge sheet” released in 2014.

The BJP in its 2014 Lok Sabha elections “charge sheet” against the UPA government had listed what it described as the “Air India scam”.

Khera pointed out that the BJP had stated that the “whole scam is approximately Rs. 25,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore”.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had alleged that in 2006, Patel abused his position as the Union civil aviation minister in the UPA government to lease several aircraft for five years to Air India to benefit private players, Khera said.

Not only this, in 2019, the BJP made “some vile allegations” against Patel claiming that “he was involved in a property deal with 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts accused Iqbal Mirchi”, the Congress leader said.

“BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra asked the Congress to come clean on the allegation of a land deal between Patel and Mirchi, a close aide of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim who was declared a global terrorist. We ask, what happened to that ludicrous allegation, now?” Khera said.

He claimed that there are at least 21 major leaders who have been whitewashed “clean” after the BJP made allegations of corruption and illegality against them.

Khera cited the names of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narayan Rane, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and Ashok Chavan as being among those against whom the BJP had levelled allegations of corruption but stopped talking about it when they joined the ranks of the BJP.

“Is the BJP 2014 charge sheet about Praful Patel and many others who were part of Congress-UPA true? Or was it only meant for mudslinging? Or to coerce opponents into supporting the BJP. Which scenario holds true for Modi-Shah?” Khera said.

“PM Modi recently spoke about 'committed judiciary' and criticised the Congress party for his own government's sins. Can PM Modi and HM Amit Shah, now come out openly saying that they want committed institutions – a caged parrot CBI, an extortion directorate ED, or an income terminating IT?” he said.

“Na khaunga, na khane doonga, agar BJP join karo, to cases rafa-dafa kar doonga,” Khera said, taking a jibe at the prime minister for his 2014 election statement where he had vowed to fight corruption.

Khera asserted that the Congress has always maintained that all these “so-called scams” that the BJP spoke about were fake.

“All the so-called reports, that the so-called CAG Mr Vinod Rai who was a puppet in the hands of those in the current regime prepared, were fake. But we will definitely go after every single officer of these agencies who has willingly become a party to undermining our democracy and our Constitution,” he asserted.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Congress


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

'When government changes...': Rahul Gandhi after Rs 1,800 crore fresh I-T notice to Congress

2
Punjab

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

3
Punjab

Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts

4
Uttar Pradesh

Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, skips her gangster-politician husband’s funeral

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann brings newborn daughter home, names her Niyamat Kaur Mann

6
Punjab

Picking strong nominees for Khadoor Sahib, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib uphill task for BJP

7
Delhi

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot appears before ED in excise policy case

8
India

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

9
Delhi

Sukesh ‘extortion’ complaint: MHA nod for CBI probe against former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

10
Punjab

BJP welcomes Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural in huge roadshow at Jalandhar

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot appears before ED in excise policy case

The agency has mentioned Gahlot's name in its chargesheet

ED files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board money-laundering case

ED files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board money-laundering case

This is the second case in which the ED has charged the AAP ...

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

He was produced in a court that remanded him in the custody ...

Congress leader and ex-Union minister Shivraj Patil’s daughter-in-law joins BJP

Ex-Union home minister and Congress veteran Shivraj Patil’s daughter-in-law joins BJP

The move is being viewed as BJP's efforts to bolster its pro...

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...


Cities

View All

STF busts interstate intoxicant smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Amritsar: STF busts interstate intoxicant smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Amritsar: Youth beaten to death, 5 held

Three loot retd JE of Rs 4 lakh in Amritsar

Come out & exercise franchise, Tarn Taran adminstration exhorts voters

Sale of bottled water in Golden Temple complex raises queries

Free water on hold as MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

Free water on hold as Chandigarh MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts

Chandigarh: ED attaches flat worth Rs 86 lakh in money-laundering case

Thieves target EV charging station in Chandigarh

Violation of Excise Policy to invite strict action, warns Chandigarh DC

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot appears before ED in excise policy case

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for Sunday in view of INDIA bloc rally

INDIA bloc rally not person-specific but to protect democracy, Constitution: Congress

ED files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board money-laundering case

AAP alleges connection between excise policy scam witness and BJP; challenges ED to conduct probe

4 gangsters of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Grounder gang arrested after encounter in Jalandhar

4 gangsters of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Grounder gang arrested after encounter in Jalandhar

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

Security forces take out flag march in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Administration sets up permission cells

Star Air all set for its inaugural flight to Nanded from Adampur tomorrow

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Welder killed on intervention in neighbour’s fight with relative

Met Dept sounds ‘orange alert’ for Ludhiana district, farmers worried

Lok Sabha polls: Activists demand promoting of NOTA option

Kashmiri migrants can vote through postal ballots: Ludhiana DEO

Dr Sikandar Singh new district Congress Committee chief

Dr Sikandar Singh new Fatehgarh Sahib district Congress Committee chief

147 liquor vends auctioned for Rs 261cr at Fatehgarh Sahib

Patiala man assaults wife, caught on CCTV camera

Policeman assaults man at Sirhind; video goes viral

Fatehgarh DEO forms grievance redressal committee