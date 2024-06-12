Watchman’s son to be Odisha CM, erstwhile royal among 2 deputies

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, June 11
In a surprise move, the newly elected BJP MLAs in Odisha today chose Mohan Charan Majhi, belonging to Santhal tribe, as their leader, paving the way for his elevation as the CM.
A watchman’s son, Majhi, 52, rose through the BJP ranks to become the CM-designate. He will be sworn in as the CM on Wednesday with PM Narendra Modi set to attend the ceremony.
Majhi is a four-term MLA from Keonjhar and began his career as a teacher in the RSS-run Shishu Vidya Mandir. He was elected in the presence of two BJP central observers — Ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav. Six-term MLA and former BJP Odisha president KV Singh Deo, 67, will be deputy CM. A former Cabinet minister in the state, Deo is a titular royal of Patnagarh and his wife Sangeeta Singh Deo is a BJP MP from Bolangir.
Apart from Deo, Pravati Parida, 57, a first-time MLA and an OBC, has also been named deputy CM. Parida belongs to the dominant Khandayat community and has held several positions in the party in the past. The selections represent all major castes and regions of Odisha — with CM Majhi from the north, and the two deputy CMs from the west and coast.
The BJP just won Odisha elections unseating CM Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal and ending Patnaik’s 24-year rule in the state.
This will be the first time the BJP will form a full majority government in Odisha. The first invite for Majhi’s oath-taking ceremony went to Lord Jagannath as per tradition.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
PM Narendra Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week
Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards
Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: S Jaishankar on Pakistan
Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China
China PM greets Narendra Modi, talks of steady relations
Says good ties augur well for regional stability