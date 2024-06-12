Watchman’s son to be Odisha CM, erstwhile royal among 2 deputies

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 11

In a surprise move, the newly elected BJP MLAs in Odisha today chose Mohan Charan Majhi, belonging to Santhal tribe, as their leader, paving the way for his elevation as the CM.

A watchman’s son, Majhi, 52, rose through the BJP ranks to become the CM-designate. He will be sworn in as the CM on Wednesday with PM Narendra Modi set to attend the ceremony.

Majhi is a four-term MLA from Keonjhar and began his career as a teacher in the RSS-run Shishu Vidya Mandir. He was elected in the presence of two BJP central observers — Ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav. Six-term MLA and former BJP Odisha president KV Singh Deo, 67, will be deputy CM. A former Cabinet minister in the state, Deo is a titular royal of Patnagarh and his wife Sangeeta Singh Deo is a BJP MP from Bolangir.

Apart from Deo, Pravati Parida, 57, a first-time MLA and an OBC, has also been named deputy CM. Parida belongs to the dominant Khandayat community and has held several positions in the party in the past. The selections represent all major castes and regions of Odisha — with CM Majhi from the north, and the two deputy CMs from the west and coast.

The BJP just won Odisha elections unseating CM Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal and ending Patnaik’s 24-year rule in the state.

This will be the first time the BJP will form a full majority government in Odisha. The first invite for Majhi’s oath-taking ceremony went to Lord Jagannath as per tradition.

