Waterfall tragedy: Body of 1 missing child found

Pune: Rescue teams on Monday morning recovered the body of one of the two missing children, who along with three other family members got swept away at a waterfall near the Bhushi Dam in Pune’s Lonavala area, officials said. Search was on for the other missing child, they said. On Sunday, a group of persons got swept away by the gushing water caused by intense rainfall in the region. pti
PM mourns Lankan Tamil leader’s death
colombo: R Sampanthan, a veteran Sri Lankan politician and a moderate Tamil leader, who relentlessly pursued a life of peace, justice and dignity for Tamil nationals in the island nation, passed away on Sunday night. “My deepest condolences to the family and friends of veteran TNA leader R Sampanthan,” PM Narendra Modi posted on X on Monday along with a picture of his meeting with the Sri Lankan Tamil leader. EAM S Jaishankar also condoled Sampanthan’s death on X.
