 Watermarking AI-generated visuals, deepfakes a must: PM Modi to Bill Gates : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Watermarking AI-generated visuals, deepfakes a must: PM Modi to Bill Gates

Watermarking AI-generated visuals, deepfakes a must: PM Modi to Bill Gates

Advocates concept of green GDP to counter climate change

Watermarking AI-generated visuals, deepfakes a must: PM Modi to Bill Gates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bill Gates in New Delhi on Friday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged “significant risks of placing powerful technologies like artificial intelligence in unskilled hands”, advocating watermarking of AI-generated visuals, including deepfakes, and said the establishment of dos and don’ts for AI use was a must.

Cervical cancer shot priority upon re-election

When I get re-elected, my first priority will be investment in cervical cancer vaccine research. We aim to encourage vaccination for all girls to prevent cervical cancer. I would urge Indian scientists to continue their work in cervical cancer research. Narendra Modi, PM

The PM said AI should be used to improve lives and not be seen as a “magic tool that would step in just because we are too lazy to do something on our own, like draft a letter”.

“In a vast democratic country like India, the misuse of deepfakes can create uproar. For example they can misuse my voice and it can initially deceive people, leading to widespread chaos. So it is crucial to acknowledge that deepfake is AI-generated and mention its source. These measures are really important, especially in the beginning. We need to establish some dos and don’ts,” the PM said in a 45-minute freewheeling conversation with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

In the discussion held at PM’s official residence here and telecast on his X handle, the two leaders engaged on India’s digital revolution, risks and value of the AI, climate change, millets and PM Modi’s fitness schedules. The Prime Minister told Gates, “I have a childlike curiosity for technology but I am not its slave.”

“There is a significant risk of misuse when such powerful technologies as AI are placed in unskilled hands. I have spoken to all legal minds engaged with AI. I suggested that we should start with clear watermarks on AI-generated content to prevent misinformation,” PM Modi said to Gates, who asked how India was approaching AI challenges. The PM said one should compete with ChatGPT and use it first within one’s area of expertise. Citing examples of India’s Covid vaccine delivery platform CoWIN, Drone Didi project, and village health facilities connected virtually with top hospitals, the PM said his government had “democratised digital technologies and removed digital divides”.

“With the Drone Didi project, I want to break the stereotype that rural women can only engage in a certain set of chores. Today they are drone pilots,” said the PM. The PM made significant remarks on the global climate change challenge noting how all current parameters to measure economic progress of nations were climate-unfriendly. “Progress is measured by per capita energy consumption, the use of steel. This spurs steel production which causes carbon emissions. We should develop the concept of green GDP,” he said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Bill Gates #Climate change #Deepfake #Environment #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

2
Trending

Woman suffers kidney damage after hair-straightening session

3
Haryana

RWAs in Faridabad taking up repairs of high-rises without structural audit

4
India

'When government changes...': Rahul Gandhi after Rs 1,800 crore fresh I-T notice to Congress

5
Himachal

‘Don't think Kangana Ranaut is a heroine, I am your sister, daughter’: Watch Mandi BJP candidate’s reply to Congress for 'comparing her to actor MP Sunny Deol'

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

7
India

UP court orders judicial probe into gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month

8
Uttar Pradesh

High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death

9
Uttar Pradesh

‘Heart attack or poisoning’: The life and times of Mukhtar Ansari—crime and politics

10
India

Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,800 crore

Don't Miss

View All
Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Top News

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...

8 migrants from Asia die in boat accident off Mexico's southern Pacific coast

8 migrants from Asia die in boat accident off Mexico's southern Pacific coast

Most migrants travel by land, but some pay to make the journ...

‘Tax terrorism’: Congress lashes out at BJP after getting fresh Rs 1,800 crore I-T notice

‘Tax terrorism’: Congress lashes out at BJP after getting fresh Rs 1,800 crore I-T notice

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

He was produced in a court that remanded him in the custody ...

Hope elections will be free & fair in India, says UN

Hope elections will be free & fair in India, says UN


Cities

View All

Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar: Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar MC offices to remain open on March 30, 31 for property tax

Despite Punjab CM's order, most govt, private offices fail to introduce signboards in Punjabi

Have no plans to quit Congress: Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Prohibitory orders in force for SOE entrance exams

Free water on hold as MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

Free water on hold as MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

ED attaches flat worth Rs 86 lakh in money-laundering case

Thieves target charging station

Violation of Excise Policy to invite strict action, warns DC

Registration for 12 swimming pools to begin from April 1

AAP exhorts public to join INDIA bloc rally tomorrow

AAP exhorts public to join INDIA bloc rally tomorrow

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife launches WhatsApp drive to garner support for AAP chief

ED wants AAP’s poll strategy details from CM’s phone: Atishi

State BJP opens dedicated election office, vows to ensure PM’s victory

Virendra Sachdeva: AAP depicting CM’s arrest as sacrifice

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

Security forces take out flag march in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Administration sets up permission cells

BJP welcomes Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural in huge roadshow at Jalandhar

Eyeing Jalandhar, Charanjit Channi to camp at friend’s house

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Dr Sikandar Singh new district Congress Committee chief

Dr Sikandar Singh new district Congress Committee chief

147 liquor vends auctioned for Rs 261cr at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man assaults wife, caught on CCTV camera

Policeman assaults man at Sirhind; video goes viral

Fatehgarh DEO forms grievance redressal committee