WB Governor demands White Paper from Mamata govt on state finances

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, June 29

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is having a running feud with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday demanded a White Paper on the state finances from the government.

While generally Opposition parties demand White Paper from the state government on various matters, including finances, this could be the first instance in the history of independent India of a Governor asking for a White Paper from the state government that is officially headed by him.

Bose also met Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal; he is reportedly contemplating filing a defamation case against Mamata for her comments against him

Trinamool Congress (TMC) sources said the reason behind Bose’s new found interest in finances could be BJP’s unease with the welfare plan run by the Mamata Banerjee-led government that brought rich dividends for the party in the recently held General Election.

Bose, who met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi today, posted a statement on X saying the Governor was expected to play the role of a watchdog on the finances and other aspects of the state administration as mandated in Article 167 of the Constitution. He proposed to send a critical analysis of the financial management of the state to the Chief Minister (CM) with a direction to the CM to place it before the Council of Ministers.

According to the statement, Bose and Sitharaman discussed at length about the emerging role of Governor in the federal setup. Bose, in adherence to the concept of “Rajyapal Vikas Ke Rajdoot”, proposed to undertake periodic monitoring of the implementation of development projects in the state, especially those coming under centrally sponsored schemes.

Bose also talked to her about the need of implementation of income-generating economic development programmes for people working in the fisheries sector. A detailed action plan for the development of fisheries was handed over to Sitharaman by Bose.

