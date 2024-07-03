 'We do not trust the State', Supreme Court tells Manipur as Kuki undertrial not taken to hospital for medical test : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • 'We do not trust the State', Supreme Court tells Manipur as Kuki undertrial not taken to hospital for medical test

'We do not trust the State', Supreme Court tells Manipur as Kuki undertrial not taken to hospital for medical test

‘If medical report reveals something serious, we will take you (State of Manipur) to task,’ says a Vacation Bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala

'We do not trust the State', Supreme Court tells Manipur as Kuki undertrial not taken to hospital for medical test

The Bench also sought a detailed medical report on or before July 15 and ordered the state to bear all the expenses, including the treatment cost of the undertrial. File photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 3

Taking strong exception to an undertrial prisoner lodged in a Manipur jail not being taken to a hospital for a medical test just because he belonged to the Kuki community, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said “we do not trust the State.”

A Vacation Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said, “We do not trust the State...The accused was not taken to hospital because he is from the Kuki community. So sad!”

Ordering undertrial Lunkhongam Haokip – who was suffering from tuberculosis and piles to be medically examined, the Bench said, “If the medical report reveals something serious, we will take you to task.”

Haokip’s counsel alleged that the jail officials did not pay heed to persistent requests for medical help by his client who had severe backache.

The top court’s harsh comments came after it perused a Manipur High Court order that revealed Haokip was not taken to a hospital as he was from Kuki community and “shifting him to a hospital will be hazardous taking into account the law and order situation” in the state.

More than 170 people have been killed and several hundred others injured in Manipur that has witnessed ethnic violence between the minority Kuki and majority Meitei communities for more than a year over attempts to include the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

The top court ordered the jail superintendent and the state authorities to make necessary arrangements for taking the undertrial to Gauhati Medical College to get him examined as regards TB, piles, tonsillitis, abdominal pain as well as problems in lower lumbar spine.

The Bench also sought a detailed medical report on or before July 15 and ordered the state to bear all the expenses, including the treatment cost of the undertrial.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Manipur #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, her husband transferred to Bengaluru

2
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

3
Punjab

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

4
Haryana

Faridabad RWAs unhappy with new stilt-plus-4 floor guidelines

5
Business

Amrut distilleries wins 'World's Best Whisky' title at 2024 International Spirits Challenge

6
Chandigarh

In Mohali, roads waterlogged, sewers overflow, drains choke

7
India

Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death

8
Punjab

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5

9
Punjab

BJP Jalandhar candidate Sheetal Angural to face FIR for his misdeeds: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10
India

Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who stay away from press and social media

Don't Miss

View All
Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Top News

Hemant Soren set to return as Jharkhand CM following consensus among JMM-led alliance MLAs

Champai Soren resigns as Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren stakes claim to form government

Earlier in the day, leaders and MLAs of the ruling coalition...

ED to move Supreme Court against Jharkhand High Court's bail to ex-CM Hemant Soren

ED to move Supreme Court against Jharkhand HC's bail to ex-CM Hemant Soren

High Court had said there was 'reason to believe' that Soren...

Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s prelim report

Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s preliminary report Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s preliminary report

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sikandra Rao submitted the prelimi...

Hathras stampede: FIR says organisers hid evidence, flouted conditions

Hathras stampede toll rises to 121; UP CM orders judicial probe, says panel to look into 'conspiracy' angle

FIR says organisers hid evidence, 2.5 lakh people crammed in...

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5

Amritsar DC confirms that Amritpal granted parole; likely to...


Cities

View All

Amritsar rural police nab drug peddler, seize 2.5 kg heroin

Amritsar rural police nab drug peddler, seize 2.5 kg heroin

BSF recovers drone along with two pistols and 40 rounds International Border in Amritsar

Stuck in Russian war zone, Amritsar youth desperate to return home

Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur

Delay in release of salary grants for non-government colleges draws flak

Pending petitions filed before July 1 will not be adjudicated under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Pending petitions filed before July 1 will not be adjudicated under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, her husband transferred to Bengaluru

Chandigarh forms committee to decide relief in dog bite cases, mishaps involving strays

Slain drug officer Neha’s parents booked by Chandigarh police for forgery, cheating

‘Serial molester’ in Chandigarh police net

Excise 'scam': Delhi High Court agrees to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea on Friday

Excise 'scam': Delhi High Court agrees to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea on Friday

Excise policy case: Court extends judicial custody of Sisodia, K Kavitha till July 25

Govt ‘dismantling’ women’s panel, Maliwal writes to CM

BJP: Kejriwal govt insensitive towards women

Hold NEET-UG exam again for all candidates: Student outfits

Order enquiry into allegations by Sheetal Angural: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to CM Bhagwant Mann

Order enquiry into allegations by Sheetal Angural: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to CM Bhagwant Mann

Interstate gangs involved in smuggling of drugs busted

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

Hectic activities on ahead of bypoll

Sunil Jakhar, Charanjit Channi ask Bhagwant Mann to reply on Sheetal Angural’s allegations

FIR registration dips as cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

FIR registration dips as Ludhiana cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

Dengue cases reach 25 in Ludhiana district

Complete pending works at international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana by July 31: DC

Ludhiana: Nepalese workers fill void left by UP, Bihar migrants

Ludhiana ASI booked for taking Rs 2.70 lakh bribe

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Placement drive held in Patiala

Woman dies of electrocution