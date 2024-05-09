Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 8

Boldly championing environmental sustainability, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has launched a ‘Wrinkles Achhe Hai’ campaign, urging its personnel working in extensive network of laboratories across India to embrace unironed attire on Mondays until May 15.

Saving 1,25,000 kg of carbon emission We are saving nearly 1,25,000 kg of carbon emission every Monday through the ‘Wrinkles Achhe Hai’ campaign. Prof Chetan Singh Solanki, IIT, Bombay

This unconventional initiative to save the environment has garnered significant attention and support. It seeks to raise awareness about energy conservation and combat the carbon emission associated with everyday routines, particularly ironing clothes.

Literally meaning ‘Wrinkles are good,’ the campaign serves as a powerful reminder of the substantial carbon footprint linked to traditional ironing practices. Issued on May 3, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research circular said ironing clothes results in emission of significant amounts of carbon dioxide, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. By encouraging individuals to forgo ironing for one day a week, the campaign aims to reduce carbon emission and promote environmental sustainability.

Professor Chetan Singh Solanki of the IIT, Bombay, a prominent advocate of the initiative, emphasised its potential impact. “We are saving nearly 1,25,000 kg of carbon emission every Monday through the campaign,” he said.

Prof Solanki highlighted the simplicity of the action, noting that by refraining from ironing one pair of clothes, an individual could save up to 200 gm of carbon emission.

The professor of the esteemed institute expressed optimism about the widespread adoption of the campaign, envisioning millions of people contributing to fight against climate change.

“The initiative aims to remind everyone about the importance of saving energy, protecting the environment and spreading awareness about climate change,” Solanki said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.