 ‘Well thought out’: Man puts out video message claiming responsibility for multiple blasts at religious gathering in Kerala : The Tribune India

  • India
  • ‘Well thought out’: Man puts out video message claiming responsibility for multiple blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

‘Well thought out’: Man puts out video message claiming responsibility for multiple blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

Identifying himself as Martin, the man alleged that he took the decision as teachings of organisation were ‘seditious’

‘Well thought out’: Man puts out video message claiming responsibility for multiple blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

Kerala Ministers K Rajan, VN Vasavan and others meet the injured of the Kochi's Convention Centre explosion, at a hospital in Ernakulam, on Sunday, October 29, 2023. PTI



PTI

Kochi, October 29

A man claiming to be a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses put up a video message on a social media platform claiming responsibility for the multiple blasts at a Christian religious gathering at Kalamassery here on Sunday morning.

Identifying himself as Martin in the video, which was aired on various TV channels, the man alleged that he took the decision as the teachings of the organisation were “seditious”.

No one from the organisation has reacted to his allegations.

Meanwhile, a person claiming to be a member of the religious group told a TV channel that no such person was part of their organisation presently.

The man said everyone must have come to know about the bomb explosions and the serious consequences that followed.

“What happened there I do not know exactly, but I know it (blasts) happened and I am taking full responsibility for the same,” he said in the video which is no longer available on the social media platform.

He said he was making the video to tell people why he took the decision which he terms as “well thought out”.

The man said he had been part of the Jehovah’s Witnesses Christian religious group for 16 years.

The group originated in the United States of America in the 19th century.

“Back then I did not take it seriously and went along with them just as a joke. Around six years ago, I realised they were not a good organisation and their teachings were seditious,” he alleged.

He claimed that he had told the organisation several times to correct its teachings, but it was not ready to do so.

“As I had no other option, I took this decision,” the man contended.

He further alleged that the organisation and its ideology were dangerous for the country and therefore, it had to be put to an end in the state.

The man said that if no one reacts, then the organisation will continue with the belief that their ideology and teachings are correct.

“But their ideology is wrong. Jehovah’s Witnesses, your ideology is wrong. You do not help anyone or respect anyone. You want everyone to be destroyed, except yourself. That is your ideology,” he alleged.

“I am going to surrender before the police and there is no need to come in search of me,” he said, concluding his video message.

One woman died and over 45 people were injured, some seriously, in the blasts, ADGP Law and Order M R Ajith Kumar told reporters here in the evening.

The officer also said that a man—identified as Dominic Martin—surrendered at Kodakara police station in Thrissur district of the state in the morning, claiming he was the one who set off the blasts.

Earlier, State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb told media in Thiruvananthapuram that according to the preliminary probe the blasts occurred due to IED.

“We are examining it,” he said.

#Kerala #Social Media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'Pick any car from our range…': Anand Mahindra's special gesture for armless archer Sheetal who won two Asian Games gold

2
Punjab

To dodge govt, farmers come up with novel ways of burning crop residue

3
India

Two dead, 52 injured in IED blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

4
Punjab

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

5
Trending

Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dies at 54

6
Punjab

Shopkeeper shot dead in Punjab’s Bathinda

7
India

Why India abstained from UN vote on Israel-Hamas conflict

8
Punjab

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

9
Comment

Spin wizard, mentor, Bedi was a charmer

10
Comment

Saviours of Kashmir in October 1947

Don't Miss

View All
Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Top News

ICC World Cup: India make 229 for 9 against England

ICC World Cup: Kuldeep Yadav clean bowls Buttler, England five down in 230-run chase

Rohit Sharma produced special effort on a challenging pitch ...

One dead, over 20 injured in blast at convention centre in Kerala’s Kochi

Two dead, 52 injured in IED blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

Man claiming to be member of Jehovah’s Witnesses, surrenders...

‘Well thought out’: Man puts out video message claiming responsibility for multiple blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

‘Well thought out’: Man puts out video message claiming responsibility for multiple blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

Identifying himself as Martin, the man alleged that he took ...

Punjab Government approaches Supreme Court after Governor Purohit withholds approval to 3 money Bills

Punjab Government approaches Supreme Court after Governor Purohit withholds approval to 3 money Bills

Governor Purohit softens stand, says will examine the money ...

Police inspector shot by terrorists in downtown Srinagar, critically wounded

Police inspector playing cricket shot by terrorist in downtown Srinagar, critically wounded

Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of Pakistan-based Lashkar-...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

GNDU chosen for 5G Use-Case Lab

Ward watch: Potholed roads, overflowing sewers bane of residents

Ahead of Parkash Purb of Guru Ramdas, nagar kirtan taken out

‘Steps to check stubble-burning economically not viable’

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

43 slots left, UT may stop fuel 2-wheeler registration today

Boost to fight against stray canine menace in city

Paid parking at Sec 26 mandi to be resumed

PGI changes name of Surgical Gastroenterology Dept

Security beefed up in Delhi around churches after Kerala blast in convention centre

Security beefed up in Delhi around churches after Kerala blast in convention centre

Ban BS III, BS IV diesel buses in NCR areas of Haryana, UP, Rajasthan: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai to Centre

At 304, Delhi air worsens to 'very poor'

Field tests to combat air pollution achieve encouraging results

1984 riots case: Delhi Lieutenant Governor gives nod to file appeal

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar’s AQI swings between moderate & satisfactory

Hockey Tourney: IAF beat Punjab & Sind Bank, bag 3 points

To dodge govt, farmers come up with novel ways of burning crop residue

2 held for snatching cash from migrant

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 87: Mohalla Karabara roads in a shambles

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 88: Traffic jams at New Shivpuri Chowk common sight

Saras Mela receives massive footfall

Two held with 8 stolen bikes in Ludhiana

Youth killed after bike hits stationary truck

Youth killed after bike hits stationary truck

MLA flags off road-cleaning machine

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

'Harassment' of pupils : 2 weeks after receiving committee report, Punjabi University issues chargesheet to professor

Punjab fencing team secures gold medal