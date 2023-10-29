‘Well thought out’: Man puts out video message claiming responsibility for multiple blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

PTI

Kochi, October 29

A man claiming to be a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses put up a video message on a social media platform claiming responsibility for the multiple blasts at a Christian religious gathering at Kalamassery here on Sunday morning.

Identifying himself as Martin in the video, which was aired on various TV channels, the man alleged that he took the decision as the teachings of the organisation were “seditious”.

No one from the organisation has reacted to his allegations.

Meanwhile, a person claiming to be a member of the religious group told a TV channel that no such person was part of their organisation presently.

The man said everyone must have come to know about the bomb explosions and the serious consequences that followed.

“What happened there I do not know exactly, but I know it (blasts) happened and I am taking full responsibility for the same,” he said in the video which is no longer available on the social media platform.

He said he was making the video to tell people why he took the decision which he terms as “well thought out”.

The man said he had been part of the Jehovah’s Witnesses Christian religious group for 16 years.

The group originated in the United States of America in the 19th century.

“Back then I did not take it seriously and went along with them just as a joke. Around six years ago, I realised they were not a good organisation and their teachings were seditious,” he alleged.

He claimed that he had told the organisation several times to correct its teachings, but it was not ready to do so.

“As I had no other option, I took this decision,” the man contended.

He further alleged that the organisation and its ideology were dangerous for the country and therefore, it had to be put to an end in the state.

The man said that if no one reacts, then the organisation will continue with the belief that their ideology and teachings are correct.

“But their ideology is wrong. Jehovah’s Witnesses, your ideology is wrong. You do not help anyone or respect anyone. You want everyone to be destroyed, except yourself. That is your ideology,” he alleged.

“I am going to surrender before the police and there is no need to come in search of me,” he said, concluding his video message.

One woman died and over 45 people were injured, some seriously, in the blasts, ADGP Law and Order M R Ajith Kumar told reporters here in the evening.

The officer also said that a man—identified as Dominic Martin—surrendered at Kodakara police station in Thrissur district of the state in the morning, claiming he was the one who set off the blasts.

Earlier, State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb told media in Thiruvananthapuram that according to the preliminary probe the blasts occurred due to IED.

“We are examining it,” he said.

